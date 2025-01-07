Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
95.9
170.82
116.27
92.41
yoy growth (%)
-43.85
46.9
25.81
13.97
Raw materials
-61.9
-116.15
-75.77
-59.78
As % of sales
64.55
67.99
65.16
64.69
Employee costs
-7.4
-13.29
-9.67
-7.98
As % of sales
7.71
7.78
8.32
8.63
Other costs
-10.9
-13.48
-13.45
-11.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.36
7.89
11.56
12.76
Operating profit
15.69
27.88
17.37
12.85
OPM
16.36
16.32
14.94
13.9
Depreciation
-1.16
-1
-0.94
-0.97
Interest expense
-2.16
-3.85
-1.67
-1.76
Other income
2.04
2.23
2.15
1.91
Profit before tax
14.41
25.26
16.9
12.02
Taxes
-3.7
-6.47
-5.92
-4.3
Tax rate
-25.71
-25.61
-35.06
-35.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.7
18.79
10.97
7.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.7
18.79
10.97
7.71
yoy growth (%)
-43.03
71.23
42.21
86.52
NPM
11.16
11
9.43
8.35
