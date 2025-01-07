iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

316.9
(-2.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

95.9

170.82

116.27

92.41

yoy growth (%)

-43.85

46.9

25.81

13.97

Raw materials

-61.9

-116.15

-75.77

-59.78

As % of sales

64.55

67.99

65.16

64.69

Employee costs

-7.4

-13.29

-9.67

-7.98

As % of sales

7.71

7.78

8.32

8.63

Other costs

-10.9

-13.48

-13.45

-11.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.36

7.89

11.56

12.76

Operating profit

15.69

27.88

17.37

12.85

OPM

16.36

16.32

14.94

13.9

Depreciation

-1.16

-1

-0.94

-0.97

Interest expense

-2.16

-3.85

-1.67

-1.76

Other income

2.04

2.23

2.15

1.91

Profit before tax

14.41

25.26

16.9

12.02

Taxes

-3.7

-6.47

-5.92

-4.3

Tax rate

-25.71

-25.61

-35.06

-35.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.7

18.79

10.97

7.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.7

18.79

10.97

7.71

yoy growth (%)

-43.03

71.23

42.21

86.52

NPM

11.16

11

9.43

8.35

