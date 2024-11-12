Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Outcome of Allotment Committee Meeting held on December 17,2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 Approval of ORIL Group - Employee Stock Purchase Scheme , 2024 (ESPS 2024) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements (Consolidated and Standalone) for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of Dividend on equity shares if any. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 28, 2024 to consider approve Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Allotment of 5056000 Equity shares and 7500000 Warrants convertible into equity shares of face value Rs. 1/- at a price of Rs. 169/- (including premium of Rs. 168.00/-) 2.Constitution of Allotment Committee of the Company on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024