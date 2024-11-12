|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Allotment Committee Meeting held on December 17,2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 Approval of ORIL Group - Employee Stock Purchase Scheme , 2024 (ESPS 2024) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements (Consolidated and Standalone) for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of Dividend on equity shares if any. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 28, 2024 to consider approve Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Allotment of 5056000 Equity shares and 7500000 Warrants convertible into equity shares of face value Rs. 1/- at a price of Rs. 169/- (including premium of Rs. 168.00/-) 2.Constitution of Allotment Committee of the Company on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.