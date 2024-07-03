Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated on March 08,1991 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Oriental Veneer Products Private Limited. The name of Company subsequently changed from Oriental Veneer Products Private Limited to Oriental Veneer Products Limited on July 03, 1995 and it became a Public Limited Company. Subsequently, the Company name was again changed from Oriental Veneer Products Limited to Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited on March 02, 2021. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type Recron, Seat & Bearth, Compreg Boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The Company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway Products.M/s. Oriental Foundry Private Limited, a Subsidiary Company, was incorporated on 25th July 2014 with a motive set up a plant for manufacturing casting foundry products in FY 2015.During the year 2019, the Company bagged the following orders:1. Secured orders from Indian Railways worth Rs 1,523.10 million for manufacturing and supply wagons.2. Secured orders from Titagarh Wagons Limited and Cimmco Limited worth Rs 370.13 million for manufacturing and supply boogies. 3. Secured orders from SAIL RITES worth Rs 559.64 million for manufacturing and supply boogies. The Company achieved another milestone by receiving approval from Government of India-Ministry of Railways Research Designs & Standards Organisation, Lucknow, for its Prototype product BOXHNL Wagons in 2019. The Company delivered 500 Wagons to Indian Railways in 2021. The Company set up two new manufacturing plants Bogie spring plant in Kutch, Gujarat and Bogie and Coupler manufacturing plant in Chopadava. It also expanded and modernized its existing artificial Leather (Rexene) Plant at Aghai and expanded a manufacturing capacity for Wagons at its Plant at Lakadiya, Gujarat in 2022.