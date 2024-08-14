|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|0.1
|10
|Final
|ORIENTAL RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED Equity Rs.0.1000 per share(10%)Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 The Board fixed Thursday, 19th September, 2024 as the record date for ascertaining entitlement for the payment of Final Dividend, if approved at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.