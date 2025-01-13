P. H. Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.43
23.38
27.21
15.6
Net Worth
46.43
26.38
30.21
18.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0.9
1.01
0.33
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.25
0.1
2.77
2.79
Total Liabilities
50.58
27.49
33.31
21.39
Fixed Assets
1.33
1.34
0.35
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.97
1.07
2.7
0.05
Networking Capital
37.92
23.98
29.82
20.6
Inventories
33.5
21.07
34.4
19.99
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.06
0.17
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.59
2.85
0.75
0.73
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-4.42
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.11
-0.91
-0.08
Cash
10.35
1.11
0.44
0.49
Total Assets
50.57
27.5
33.31
21.39
