P. H. Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

300
(-3.60%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.43

23.38

27.21

15.6

Net Worth

46.43

26.38

30.21

18.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0.9

1.01

0.33

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.25

0.1

2.77

2.79

Total Liabilities

50.58

27.49

33.31

21.39

Fixed Assets

1.33

1.34

0.35

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.97

1.07

2.7

0.05

Networking Capital

37.92

23.98

29.82

20.6

Inventories

33.5

21.07

34.4

19.99

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.06

0.17

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.59

2.85

0.75

0.73

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

-4.42

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.11

-0.91

-0.08

Cash

10.35

1.11

0.44

0.49

Total Assets

50.57

27.5

33.31

21.39

