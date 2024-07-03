SectorFinance
Open₹377.15
Prev. Close₹359.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.91
Day's High₹377.35
Day's Low₹341.45
52 Week's High₹393.4
52 Week's Low₹97.75
Book Value₹196.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.44
P/E5.11
EPS70.31
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.43
23.38
27.21
15.6
Net Worth
46.43
26.38
30.21
18.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11.88
-5.61
2.06
5.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rikeen P Dalal
Non Executive Director
SEJAL RIKEEN DALAL
Independent Director
Prashant Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Sougata Sengupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
YASHDHA NEEMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
P H Capital Ltd (originally H L Financial Consultants and Management Services Private Limited) was incorporated in year 1973 as a Private Company. Later it was converted into a Limited Company in 1994 and renamed Ficom Industries Ltd. After becoming a Limited Company, in 1994 Ficom Industries Limited had offered its shares to public via an IPO and got listed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The name of the Company there after was changed to P H Capital Limited in 2003.The Company was the pioneer in Investment Banking in the private sector in India in the year 1973. H. L. Financial Consultants and management Pvt. Ltd [FICOM] became the Leading brokerage and merchant banking house in India in the 70s and 80s.The Company, since January 1994, is engaged in trading of various chemicals required by Petrochemicals, Agrochemicals and other Chemical Industries.In 1999-2000, trading activities of the company were suspended and the company employed the funds by way of investment in shares, securities, of other bodies corporate and mutual funds which has been its main source of income. The Company applied to RBI for registration of the company as a NBFC and hence during the year 2003, the name of the company was changed to P. H. Capital Ltd.
The P. H. Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹341.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P. H. Capital Ltd is ₹102.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of P. H. Capital Ltd is 5.11 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P. H. Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P. H. Capital Ltd is ₹97.75 and ₹393.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
P. H. Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 105.95%, 3 Years at 31.35%, 1 Year at 232.78%, 6 Month at 48.42%, 3 Month at 79.70% and 1 Month at 38.39%.
