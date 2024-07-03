iifl-logo-icon 1
P. H. Capital Ltd Share Price

341.45
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:32:00 PM

  Open377.15
  Day's High377.35
  52 Wk High393.4
  Prev. Close359.4
  Day's Low341.45
  52 Wk Low 97.75
  Turnover (lac)20.91
  P/E5.11
  Face Value10
  Book Value196.4
  EPS70.31
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.44
  Div. Yield0.07
No Records Found

P. H. Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

377.15

Prev. Close

359.4

Turnover(Lac.)

20.91

Day's High

377.35

Day's Low

341.45

52 Week's High

393.4

52 Week's Low

97.75

Book Value

196.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.44

P/E

5.11

EPS

70.31

Divi. Yield

0.07

P. H. Capital Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 09 Feb, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

P. H. Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

P. H. Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.70%

Non-Promoter- 27.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

P. H. Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.43

23.38

27.21

15.6

Net Worth

46.43

26.38

30.21

18.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.88

-5.61

2.06

5.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

P. H. Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT P. H. Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rikeen P Dalal

Non Executive Director

SEJAL RIKEEN DALAL

Independent Director

Prashant Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Sougata Sengupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

YASHDHA NEEMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by P. H. Capital Ltd

Summary

P H Capital Ltd (originally H L Financial Consultants and Management Services Private Limited) was incorporated in year 1973 as a Private Company. Later it was converted into a Limited Company in 1994 and renamed Ficom Industries Ltd. After becoming a Limited Company, in 1994 Ficom Industries Limited had offered its shares to public via an IPO and got listed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The name of the Company there after was changed to P H Capital Limited in 2003.The Company was the pioneer in Investment Banking in the private sector in India in the year 1973. H. L. Financial Consultants and management Pvt. Ltd [FICOM] became the Leading brokerage and merchant banking house in India in the 70s and 80s.The Company, since January 1994, is engaged in trading of various chemicals required by Petrochemicals, Agrochemicals and other Chemical Industries.In 1999-2000, trading activities of the company were suspended and the company employed the funds by way of investment in shares, securities, of other bodies corporate and mutual funds which has been its main source of income. The Company applied to RBI for registration of the company as a NBFC and hence during the year 2003, the name of the company was changed to P. H. Capital Ltd.
Company FAQs

What is the P. H. Capital Ltd share price today?

The P. H. Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹341.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of P. H. Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P. H. Capital Ltd is ₹102.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of P. H. Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of P. H. Capital Ltd is 5.11 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of P. H. Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P. H. Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P. H. Capital Ltd is ₹97.75 and ₹393.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of P. H. Capital Ltd?

P. H. Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 105.95%, 3 Years at 31.35%, 1 Year at 232.78%, 6 Month at 48.42%, 3 Month at 79.70% and 1 Month at 38.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of P. H. Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of P. H. Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.30 %

