Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

PH CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and to take note of Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of our Company S P Jain and Associates Chartered Accountants for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2024, inter-alia, approved the un-audited financial results of P H Capital Limited for the second quarter and half yearly ended September 30, 2024 (Financial Results). The Financial Results and the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 29, 2024, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Approval for Appointment of Mr. Sougata Sengupta (DIN: 00614643) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company 2. Approval of Notice of the 51st Annual General Meeting 3. Approval of closure of the Register of Members and E-voting dates (Cut-off date) Read less..

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PH CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and take note of Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, inter-alia, approved the un-audited financial results of P H Capital Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Financial Results). The Financial Results and the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed. Read less.. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

PH CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and take note of the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of our Company M/s. S.P. Jain and Associates Chartered Accountants for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Copy of Audited Financial Results and Audit Report received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. SP Jain and Associates is enclosed herewith for your kind information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024