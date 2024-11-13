|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|PH CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and to take note of Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of our Company S P Jain and Associates Chartered Accountants for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2024, inter-alia, approved the un-audited financial results of P H Capital Limited for the second quarter and half yearly ended September 30, 2024 (Financial Results). The Financial Results and the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 29, 2024, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Approval for Appointment of Mr. Sougata Sengupta (DIN: 00614643) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company 2. Approval of Notice of the 51st Annual General Meeting 3. Approval of closure of the Register of Members and E-voting dates (Cut-off date) Read less..
Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|PH CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and take note of Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, inter-alia, approved the un-audited financial results of P H Capital Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Financial Results). The Financial Results and the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed. Read less.. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|PH CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and take note of the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of our Company M/s. S.P. Jain and Associates Chartered Accountants for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Copy of Audited Financial Results and Audit Report received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. SP Jain and Associates is enclosed herewith for your kind information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|PH CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Consider and declare the Interim Dividend to the members of the Company if any for the financial year 2023-2024. We hereby inform that the Trading window of the Company remains closed from January 01 2024 until the expiry of 48 hours from the date of declaration of the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 as intimated by the Company on December 28 2023 in pursuance of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the above Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report, received from the Statutory Auditors, viz. M/s S.P. Jain & Associates, is enclosed for your information and record. 2. Declared an Interim Dividend Re. 0.25/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only), to be paid to the members of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. The said dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on or after February 10, 2024. Considered and approved unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 , 2023. Declared an interim dividend of Re. 0.25/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 /- for the financial year 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
