Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 29, 2024, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Approval for Appointment of Mr. Sougata Sengupta (DIN: 00614643) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company 2. Approval of Notice of the 51st Annual General Meeting 3. Approval of closure of the Register of Members and E-voting dates (Cut-off date) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, declaration of voting results and consolidated report of the scrutinizers dated September 28, 2024 in respect of resolutions passed at the 51st AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)