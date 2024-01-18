Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter alia, transacted the following business: 2. Declared an Interim Dividend Re. 0.25/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only), to be paid to the members of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. The said dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on or after February 10, 2024.