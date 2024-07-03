iifl-logo-icon 1
P. H. Capital Ltd Company Summary

P. H. Capital Ltd Summary

P H Capital Ltd (originally H L Financial Consultants and Management Services Private Limited) was incorporated in year 1973 as a Private Company. Later it was converted into a Limited Company in 1994 and renamed Ficom Industries Ltd. After becoming a Limited Company, in 1994 Ficom Industries Limited had offered its shares to public via an IPO and got listed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The name of the Company there after was changed to P H Capital Limited in 2003.The Company was the pioneer in Investment Banking in the private sector in India in the year 1973. H. L. Financial Consultants and management Pvt. Ltd [FICOM] became the Leading brokerage and merchant banking house in India in the 70s and 80s.The Company, since January 1994, is engaged in trading of various chemicals required by Petrochemicals, Agrochemicals and other Chemical Industries.In 1999-2000, trading activities of the company were suspended and the company employed the funds by way of investment in shares, securities, of other bodies corporate and mutual funds which has been its main source of income. The Company applied to RBI for registration of the company as a NBFC and hence during the year 2003, the name of the company was changed to P. H. Capital Ltd.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.