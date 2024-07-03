Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. was incorporated on 2 November, 1994. The Company is engaged in the in the business of manufacturing of all kinds of yarns, trading/marketing of agricultural implements, pumps and motors and also providing consultancy in textile related business. The company has acquired a land on lease for setting up of the project and has started construction.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.