Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Share Price

385.3
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:36:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open385.3
  • Day's High385.3
  • 52 Wk High377.75
  • Prev. Close377.75
  • Day's Low385.3
  • 52 Wk Low 32.02
  • Turnover (lac)77
  • P/E94.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.43
  • EPS3.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)149.23
  • Div. Yield0
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

385.3

Prev. Close

377.75

Turnover(Lac.)

77

Day's High

385.3

Day's Low

385.3

52 Week's High

377.75

52 Week's Low

32.02

Book Value

26.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

149.23

P/E

94.67

EPS

3.99

Divi. Yield

0

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jun, 2024

arrow

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.54%

Non-Promoter- 77.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.87

3.87

3.87

3.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.14

1.14

-1.22

-1.38

Net Worth

7.01

5.01

2.65

2.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.82

0.12

yoy growth (%)

6.25

-99.73

1,308.06

145.3

Raw materials

0

0

-1.77

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

97.3

63.64

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.1

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.02

0.04

0

-3.86

Working capital

-0.09

-0.16

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.25

-99.73

1,308.06

145.3

Op profit growth

-8.78

6,357.87

-416.14

-5.77

EBIT growth

-8.78

6,357.87

-416.14

-5.77

Net profit growth

16.04

2,080.16

-1,776.69

-100.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.08

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.08

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.05

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satwant Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajev Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeraj Chugh

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Bansal

Managing Director

Pernika Mittal

Additional Director

Mahendra Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd

Summary

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. was incorporated on 2 November, 1994. The Company is engaged in the in the business of manufacturing of all kinds of yarns, trading/marketing of agricultural implements, pumps and motors and also providing consultancy in textile related business. The company has acquired a land on lease for setting up of the project and has started construction.
Company FAQs

What is the Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd share price today?

The Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹385.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is ₹149.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is 94.67 and 14.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is ₹32.02 and ₹377.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd?

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.97%, 3 Years at 230.12%, 1 Year at 626.44%, 6 Month at 801.55%, 3 Month at 224.95% and 1 Month at 48.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.45 %

