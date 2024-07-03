Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹385.3
Prev. Close₹377.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹77
Day's High₹385.3
Day's Low₹385.3
52 Week's High₹377.75
52 Week's Low₹32.02
Book Value₹26.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)149.23
P/E94.67
EPS3.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.87
3.87
3.87
3.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.14
1.14
-1.22
-1.38
Net Worth
7.01
5.01
2.65
2.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.82
0.12
yoy growth (%)
6.25
-99.73
1,308.06
145.3
Raw materials
0
0
-1.77
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
97.3
63.64
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.1
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
0.04
0
-3.86
Working capital
-0.09
-0.16
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.25
-99.73
1,308.06
145.3
Op profit growth
-8.78
6,357.87
-416.14
-5.77
EBIT growth
-8.78
6,357.87
-416.14
-5.77
Net profit growth
16.04
2,080.16
-1,776.69
-100.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.08
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.08
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satwant Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajev Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neeraj Chugh
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Bansal
Managing Director
Pernika Mittal
Additional Director
Mahendra Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd
Summary
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd. was incorporated on 2 November, 1994. The Company is engaged in the in the business of manufacturing of all kinds of yarns, trading/marketing of agricultural implements, pumps and motors and also providing consultancy in textile related business. The company has acquired a land on lease for setting up of the project and has started construction.
Read More
The Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹385.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is ₹149.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is 94.67 and 14.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is ₹32.02 and ₹377.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.97%, 3 Years at 230.12%, 1 Year at 626.44%, 6 Month at 801.55%, 3 Month at 224.95% and 1 Month at 48.31%.
