1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD. (531395) RECORD DATE 08/01/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 08/01/2025 DR- 794/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 3873000 equity shares would be allotted as on January 09,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 26,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.12.2024)