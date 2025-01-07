Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.82
0.12
yoy growth (%)
6.25
-99.73
1,308.06
145.3
Raw materials
0
0
-1.77
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
97.3
63.64
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
0
0
As % of sales
784.31
426.31
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.08
-0.05
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,156.52
1,817.92
2.78
35.96
Operating profit
-0.09
-0.1
0
0
OPM
-1,840.83
-2,144.23
-0.08
0.38
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-8.31
-4.79
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.1
0
0
Taxes
0.02
0.04
0
-3.86
Tax rate
-26
-41.8
44.7
-19.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
-0.05
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
-0.05
0
0
yoy growth (%)
16.04
2,080.16
-1,776.69
-100.11
NPM
-1,363.42
-1,248.31
-0.15
0.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.