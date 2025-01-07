iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

393
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:39:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.82

0.12

yoy growth (%)

6.25

-99.73

1,308.06

145.3

Raw materials

0

0

-1.77

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

97.3

63.64

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

0

0

As % of sales

784.31

426.31

0

0

Other costs

-0.05

-0.08

-0.05

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,156.52

1,817.92

2.78

35.96

Operating profit

-0.09

-0.1

0

0

OPM

-1,840.83

-2,144.23

-0.08

0.38

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-8.31

-4.79

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.1

0

0

Taxes

0.02

0.04

0

-3.86

Tax rate

-26

-41.8

44.7

-19.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

-0.05

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

-0.05

0

0

yoy growth (%)

16.04

2,080.16

-1,776.69

-100.11

NPM

-1,363.42

-1,248.31

-0.15

0.12

Padam Cotton : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.