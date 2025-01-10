Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.87
3.87
3.87
3.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.14
1.14
-1.22
-1.38
Net Worth
7.01
5.01
2.65
2.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.01
5.01
2.65
2.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.79
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.11
0.39
0.07
Networking Capital
2.04
1.03
2.27
2.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.2
1.33
1.5
Debtor Days
1,07,352.94
Other Current Assets
2.06
0.05
5.34
5.32
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.22
-4.4
-4.39
Cash
1.05
3.88
0
0
Total Assets
7
5.02
2.66
2.5
No Record Found
