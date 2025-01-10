iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Balance Sheet

208.45
(1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.87

3.87

3.87

3.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.14

1.14

-1.22

-1.38

Net Worth

7.01

5.01

2.65

2.49

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.01

5.01

2.65

2.49

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.79

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.11

0.39

0.07

Networking Capital

2.04

1.03

2.27

2.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.2

1.33

1.5

Debtor Days

1,07,352.94

Other Current Assets

2.06

0.05

5.34

5.32

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.22

-4.4

-4.39

Cash

1.05

3.88

0

0

Total Assets

7

5.02

2.66

2.5

Padam Cotton : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.