The 30t Annual General Meeting of the Company, Padam Cotton Yarns Limited shall be held on Wednesday, the 10% day of July, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at registered office of the Company i.e. 196, 1stFloor, G.T. Road, Opp. Red Cross Market, Karnal- 132001 Regularization of Additional Directors in the 30th AGM of the Company and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Rekha Gupta as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Pernika MIttal as Managing Director of the Company 3. Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bansal as Independent Director of the Company. Voting Result in respect of 30th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.07.2024)