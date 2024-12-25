|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Nov 2024
|25 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 27th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the attached agendas. Summary of Proceedings of EGM of the members of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited held today, i.e. Wednesday, 25th December, 2024 at registered office of the company. Shareholders of the Company approves the adoption of New set of MOA and AOA of the Company at the EGM held on 25.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.12.2024)
|EGM
|21 Sep 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 21st September, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved: 1. To increase in Authorised Capital from existing Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores Only) to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Only) and corresponding amendments to the Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in General Meeting; 2. To Evaluated the various options available to the Company to raise funds and thereafter the Board decided to differ the fund-raising exercise to further explore the options with prospective investors and also to re-evaluate the available options; 3. Other Agendas enclosed herewith. Intimation Regarding EGM of the Company will be held on 27th October, 2024 at 12 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we hereby inform your good office that Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 23rd October, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at registered office of the company i.e. 196, 15t Floor, G.T Road, Opp. Red Cross Market, Karnal- 132001 (Haryana). The Notice of EGM has been dispatched electronically to the members whose email IDs are registered with the Company/ Depositories. The EGM Notice is also being made available on the website of the Company at https://www.padamcotton.com/. We request you to kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Outcome of EGM held on 23.10.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
|EGM
|31 Jan 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|The Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting for seeking consent of members of the company for the following items of special business: i. To approve the Appointment of M/s. Viney Goel & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration Number 012188N), as Statutory Auditors to fill the Casual Vacancy. ii. To approve the overall Borrowing Limits u/s 180(i) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013; iii. To seek approval under Section 180(1) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013 inter alia for the creation of mortgage or charge on the assets, properties, or undertaking(s) of the Company; iv. Remuneration to Directors in the Event of Loss or Inadequacy of Profits. The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, Padam Cotton Yarns Limited shall be held on Saturday, the 234 day of March, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at registered office of the Company i.e. 196, 1stFloor, G.T. Road, Opp. Red Cross Market, Karnal- 132001; The e-voting period for the EGM shall commence on Wednesday, 20% March, 2024 at 10:00 aum. and ends on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. During this period, Members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date Monday, 16t March, 2024 (end of day), may cast their vote electronically; The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Sunday, 17t» March, 2024 to Saturday, the 23t day of March, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting and; Mr. Ashish Goyal, Proprietor of M/s A. Goyal & Associates and a Company Secretary in Wholetime Practice, has been appointed to act as a Scrutinizer for the entire E-voting process (both evoting as well as during the EGM). The Board will engage the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) to provide an evoting Facility to all its members in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting. The meeting of Board of Directors Commenced at 1:30 P.M and concluded at 2:00 P.M. Revised Intimation Notice of EGM of the company will be held on 23rd March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024) Scrutinizers Report on EGM Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.03.2024)
