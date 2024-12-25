EGM 27 Nov 2024 25 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 27th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the attached agendas. Summary of Proceedings of EGM of the members of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited held today, i.e. Wednesday, 25th December, 2024 at registered office of the company. Shareholders of the Company approves the adoption of New set of MOA and AOA of the Company at the EGM held on 25.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.12.2024)

EGM 21 Sep 2024 23 Oct 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 21st September, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved: 1. To increase in Authorised Capital from existing Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores Only) to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Only) and corresponding amendments to the Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in General Meeting; 2. To Evaluated the various options available to the Company to raise funds and thereafter the Board decided to differ the fund-raising exercise to further explore the options with prospective investors and also to re-evaluate the available options; 3. Other Agendas enclosed herewith. Intimation Regarding EGM of the Company will be held on 27th October, 2024 at 12 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we hereby inform your good office that Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 23rd October, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at registered office of the company i.e. 196, 15t Floor, G.T Road, Opp. Red Cross Market, Karnal- 132001 (Haryana). The Notice of EGM has been dispatched electronically to the members whose email IDs are registered with the Company/ Depositories. The EGM Notice is also being made available on the website of the Company at https://www.padamcotton.com/. We request you to kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Outcome of EGM held on 23.10.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)

