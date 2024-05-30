To the Members of

Padam Cotton Yarns Limited

Kama!

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited (the Company], which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income], the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements"].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards] Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS"]and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs] specified under section 143(10] of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. As per our audit and verification of books and records, we have determined that there are no separate key audit matters applied to this Company which is communicated to the audit report. Our audit report is unmodified.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report

Thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5] of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

-Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

-Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3] (i] of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

-Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

-Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

-Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i] planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii] to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020 (the "Order"] issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11] of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rule issued thereunder;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 [2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2021, effective from 01st April, 2021, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report that:-

i. The Company did not have any significant pending litigation as at March 31, 2024, which may affect its financial position in a substantial way.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, during the financial year ended March 31, 2024

iii. During the financial year under reporting, no amount were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, so the question of delay in transferring such sums does notarise.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its

knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 33 to the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner

whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ["Ultimate Beneficiaries"] or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate] have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"], with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries"] or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c] Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i] and (ii] of Rule life], as provided under (a] and (b] above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividends were declared or paid during the year by the Company, hence compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

v. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule ll(g] of Companies (Audit and Auditors] Rules 2014effective from 1st April 2023, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log] facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software in compliance to the Proviso to Rule 3(1] of the Companies (Accounts] Rules, 2014 (or maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log] facility as applicable to the company with effect from April, 2023], Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Since this is the first year of implementation of Proviso to Rule 3(1] of the Companies (Accounts] Rules 2014 hence reporting requirement for preservance of Audit trail by the company is not applicable for the FY-2023-2024

For Viney Goel & Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN:012188N) Place: Karnal Date: 30.05.2024 Sd/- (Vineya Goel) (Partner) M. No. 090739 UDIN : 24090739BJZZVJ8596

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory

Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company

for the year ended March 31,2024, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

(a] The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, Intangible assets and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(b] The Company has physically verified all the major property, plant and equipment as per a phased program of verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were reported on such verification by the management

(c] Based on our examination the company does not own any immoveable property as at the balance sheet date.

(d] The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of-use assets] and intangible assets during the year.

(e] No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition] Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016] and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a] As explained to us, the company did not have inventoiy as at the beginning or

at end of the financial year, hence physical verification of the inventory was not required.

(b] The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii] (b] of the Order is not applicable.

iii. (a] The Company has provided loans to the companies during the financial year under review and the aggregate amount of fresh loans provided during the year and the balance outstanding as at balance sheet date are as follows: (Rs. In lacs]

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted during the year Nil Nil 191.00 None Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil None Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil None Associates Nil Nil Nil None Others Nil Nil 191.00 None Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases including brought forward amounts of previous years:- Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil None Joint ventures Nil Nil Nil None Associates Nil Nil Nil None Others Nil Nil 191.00 None

(b] Accordingly, to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of opinion that the terms and conditions of loans granted by the company are not prejudicial to companys interest.

(c] According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the procedures performed by us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest is generally stipulated though most of the loans are repayable on demand and are generally regular in nature and considered good.

(d] According to the information and explanations given to us and based on procedure performed by us, no amount of loans of are overdue for more than 90 days.

(e] The company has not renewed or extended or granted fresh loans to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f] The company has not granted loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayments, to promoters, related parties in clause (76] of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v] of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection [1] of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause [vi] of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. [a] According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of

our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax. Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) Detail of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty & Cess which have not been deposited as on March 31st, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:-

Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax CIT(Appeals] Central, Gurgaon AY 2014-15 31428.00 Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax CIT(Appeals] Central, Gurgaon AY 2017-18 70057.00 Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax CIT(Appeals] Central, Gurgaon AY 2018-19 96393.00 Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax CIT(Appeals] Central, Gurgaon AY 2015-16 55305.00

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a] The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3[ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not availed any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3[ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on shortterm basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures hence reporting on clause 3[ix)[f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. [a] The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer [including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures [fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3[x)[b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. [a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year

[b) No report under sub-section [12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies [Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

[c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year [and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause [xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. [a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

[b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a] In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section

45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi][a], [b] and (c] of the Order is not applicable.

[b] In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group [as defined in the Core Investment Companies [Reserve Bank] Directions, 2016] and accordingly reporting under clause 3[xvi][d] of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There during the year, statutory auditors including the undersigned and M/s Pardeep Tayal & Co both has resigned citing reasons for pre-occupation. However after resignation of Pardeep Tayal and Co the previous statutory auditors of the Company were re-appointed by the company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx In our opinion, the profits and turnover of the company does require compliance of provisions of CSR accordingly reporting under clause 3[XX] of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The company does not have any subsidiaiy or associates or joint ventures, the accounts of which are to be consolidated and as such there are no consolidated financial statements. Hence the reporting under Para 3[xxi] of the order is not applicable to the company.

Place: Karnal For Viney Goel & Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN:012188N) Sd/- (Vineya Goel) (Partner) Date: 30.05.2024 M. No. 090739

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial

reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; [2] provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3] provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.