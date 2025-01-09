Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 15 Jan 2025

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today, Wednesday, 15th January, 2025, inter alia, approved: 1. To set up a Corporate Office at Unit No. C-801 on the 8th Floor, i.e. 1318 Super built-up area of the building known as Krish Cubical located at Govardhan Partyplot Avalon Hotal Road, Sindhu Bhavan Marg, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380059, Gujarat. Further, the Board of Directors have decided to keep and maintain the Books of Accounts of the Company at the Corporate office. 2. Resignation of Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bansal (DIN: 10600836) Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, who has tendered his resignation vide his letter dated January 15, 2025 due to engaged in other assignments.

Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 and other matters. 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2024. 2. Allotment of 3873000 (Thirty-Eight Lakhs Seventy-Three Thousand) equity shares as fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares. 3. Appointment of Mr. Ashutosh Alaru (DIN: 07618648) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company with effect from January 9, 2025 subject to Shareholders approval. 4. Appointment of Mr. Anand Manoharlal Kothari (DIN: 10900584) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company with effect from January 9, 2025 subject to Shareholders approval. 3. Resignation of Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal (DIN: 07608268) Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, who has tendered his resignation vide his letter dated January 9, 2025, due to health issues. 4. Approved the reconstitution of the following Committees of the Board of Directors w.e.f. 9th January, 2025: With reference to outcome dated January 9, 2025, we would like to inform that due to technical glitch Annexure B i.e. copy Limited Review Report of the Auditors on the Un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2024 missed as an attachment in the said outcome, therefore, we hereby submit the revised outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, January 9, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company subject to shareholders approval; 2. To adopt new set of Memorandum of Association; 3. To adopt a new set of Articles of Association for the company; 4. To Finalize time date and venue to convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company; 5. To Finalize the dates of Book Closure Record Rate/ Cut-off Date and E- voting related matter for the purpose of forthcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting; 6. To Appoint of Mr. Ashish Goyal Proprietor of M/s A. Goyal & Associates and Company Secretary in Whole-time Practice as a Scrutinizer ascertain Voting process of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company; 7. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 27th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the attached agendas (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.11.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.11.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Interim Dividend PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Meeting held today, Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the: 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend of 1/- per Equity Share (i.e. 10% on the paid-up share capital) on the face value of 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration. 2. Friday, November 22, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date to the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. 3. To open a separate bank account 4. Approved the setting up of manufacturing and trading activities. 5. Appointment of Ms. Nikita Karia (DIN: 10835706) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 13, 2024 subject to Shareholders approval. 6. Resignation of Mr. Sachin Gupta (DIN: 01111152) Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, who has tendered his resignation vide his letter dated November 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Revised outcome pertaining to change in Record Date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Execution of Assignment Deed. In reference to the BSE communication dated 23rd October, 2024, we are enclosing herewith the revised Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report, for Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and other matters. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today, Monday, 7th October, 2024, inter alia, has approved the: 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. The financial Results will be published in the newspaper in terms of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Meeting Held on Monday 7th October, 2024 approved inter alia un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Increase the authorised share capital of the Company subject to necessary approvals. 2. To consider and evaluate for raising of funds through issue of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to warrants depository receipts FCCBs or any combination thereof or securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares through preferential issue qualified institutions placement rights issue ADR GDR FCCB or such other permissible mode or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable. 3. Any other Business with the permission of chair and majority of directors. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 21st September, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved: 1. To increase in Authorised Capital from existing Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores Only) to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Only) and corresponding amendments to the Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders in General Meeting; 2. To Evaluated the various options available to the Company to raise funds and thereafter the Board decided to differ the fund-raising exercise to further explore the options with prospective investors and also to re-evaluate the available options; 3. Other Agendas enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 26th July, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 31 May 2024

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Finalize time date and venue to convene the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2. Approve the draft Notice of AGM and draft Directors Report along with annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024; 3. Finalize the dates of Book Closure Record Rate/ Cut-off Date and E- voting related matter for the purpose of forthcoming 30th Annual General Meeting of the company; 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer ascertain Voting process of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company; 5. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company; 6. Appointment of Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company; 7. Re-classification of Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category. 8. Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors; Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed herewith. Appointment of Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on March 31st 2024. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Rekha Gupta (DIN: 08194155) as an Additional Director of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mrs. Pernika Mittal (DIN: 08194164) as an Additional Director of the Company. 4. Other matters with the permission of the chairperson. Audited Results of the Company for the financial year ended as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Appointment of Additional Directors. Appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor of the Company. The Board of Directors of M/s Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., 30th May, 2024 inter alia, has approved the following: 1. Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report, Declaration for Audit Report with unmodified opinion Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee; 2. Appointment of Mrs. Rekha Gupta (DIN: 08194155) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent) of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mrs. Pernika Mittal (DIN: 08194164) as an Additional Director (Executive and Non-Independent) of the Company. 4. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25; 5. Re-appointment of the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Revised financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

PADAM COTTON YARNS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of the resignation of Mr. Shivam Gupta as Chief Financial Officer of the company. 2. To take note of the resignation of Mrs. Radhika Gupta as Managing Director of the company. 3. To take note of the resignation of Mr. Vivek Gupta as Non-Executive Director of the company. 4. To take note of late submission of Investor Compliant Compliance. 5. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Board approved the following: 1. Cessation of Mr. Shivam Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from March 28, 2024. 2. Cessation of Mrs. Radhika Gupta (DIN: 07071267) as the Managing Director of the Company with effect from March 28, 2024. 3. Cessation of Mr. Vivek Gupta (DIN: 00172835) as the Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from March 28, 2024. 4. To take note of late submission of Investor Compliant Compliance. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024