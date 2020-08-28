FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 2023- 2024

TO THE MEMBERS OF PADAM COTTON YARNS LIMITED

Your directors are pleased to present the 30th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Summarized financial results are:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Income from Operations 0.46 0.31 Other Income 15.61 14.37 Total Income 16.07 14.68 Operating Expenses 0.00 0.00 Employee Benefit Expenses 9.43 5.28 Finance Costs 22.89 0.01 Other Expenses 160.51 9.37 Profit/ (Loss) before Exceptional Item (177.01) (0.02) Exceptional Item 379.50 318.51 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 199.76 318.49 Tax Expenses • Current Year 33.34 54.65 • Previous Year 0.00 0.00 • Shirt Tax Provision for Earlier Years 2.15 0.00 • Deferred Tax 0.98 27.84 Net Profit/ (Loss) for the Year 165.25 236.00

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the period under review the total Income of the Company is Rs. 16.07 Lakhs as compared to previous year Rs. 14.68 Lakhs.

The Company during the period has profit before tax of Rs. 199.76 Lakhs as compared to profit of Rs. 318.49 Lakhs in the previous year and Net Profit of the company during the reporting period is Rs. 165.25 Lakhs as compared to loss of Rs. 236.00 Lakhs in the previous year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE DATE OF CLOSE OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24

There are no material changes and/or commitment affecting the financial position of the company after the close of financial year 202 3-24 till the date of report.

DIVIDEND

With a view to conserve resources of the company, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended March 31,2024 under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has transferred a Net Profit of Rs. 165.25 Lakhs to Reserves.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

No amount was transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund as there was no unclaimed dividend.

HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

Human Resource has gained prime importance in last few years. Your Company lays emphasis on competence and commitment of its human capital recognizing its pivotal role for organization growth. During the year, the Company maintained a record of peaceful employee relations. Your Company believes that the human capital is of utmost importance to sustain the market leadership in all product segments and also to capture new markets.

We have identified the high Performers and rewarded them appropriately, which has helped to achieve better employee engagement. Competency based training program has been devised for High - Potential employees with focus on their Individual Development Plan & helping them to become future leaders.

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the commitment shown by the employees throughout the year.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place an act "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace" (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified in December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at workplace of any women employee.

Your Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up a committee for implementation of said policy.

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and during the year under review, there were no complaint received and no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal] Act, 2013.

BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AND QUALITY INITIATIVES

"Business Excellence" is an integral part of Business Management and is the application of quality management theory and tools to run our business more efficiently. Business Excellence is the culture of your company, which works as an enabler to our commitment to higher customer satisfaction, increase in stakeholder value & better process management through the never-ending cycle of continuous improvement. Innovation in services and business models is a key agenda of the Management along with a customer-focused culture towards building longterm customer relationships.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES, AND HIGHLIGHTS OF THEIR PERFORMANCE AND THEIR CONTRIBUTION TO THE OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

During the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company did not have any subsidiary companies/joint ventures/ associate companies.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate system of Internal Controls to help Management review the effectiveness of the Financial and Operating Controls and assurance about adherence to

Companys laid down Systems and Procedures. As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, internal controls and documentation are in place for all the activities. Both Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors have verified the Internal Financial Controls (IFC) at entity level and operations level and satisfied about control effectiveness. The controls are reviewed at regular intervals to ensure that transactions are properly authorized, correctly reported and assets are safeguarded.

Assurance on the effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls is obtained through management reviews, control self-assessment, continuous monitoring by functional experts as well as testing of the Internal Financial Control systems by the internal auditors during the course of their audits. During the financial year under review, no material or serious observations have been received from the Auditors of the Company, citing the inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls and business practices.

The Audit Committee periodically reviews the findings and commendations of the Auditors and takes corrective action as deemed necessary. The Board of Directors have framed a policy which ensures the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, safeguarding of its assets, to provide greater assurance regarding prevention and detection of frauds and accuracy and completeness of the accounting records of the company.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

During the year under review, there is no material order(s) passed by the regulators or courts or tribunal impacting the going concern status and companys operation in future.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING COMPANIES (SHARE CAPITAL AND DEBENTURE) RULES 2014

As required under Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules 2014, during the year under review, the Company has not issued equity shares with differential voting rights, sweat equity shares, preference shares, and employee stock options and also not made any provision for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees. There was no change in the Authorised and Paid-up Capital of the Company:

Equity:

Authorized Shares Capital: - Rs. 7,00,00,000 Issued Shares Capital: - Rs. 5,97,52,000 Subscribed & Paid-up Capital: - Rs. 3,87,30,000

DISCLOSURE REGARDING VOTING RIGHT NOT EXERCISED DIRECTLY BY THE EMPLOYEES

During the year under review, there is NIL disclosure as required under provisions of section 67(3) of Companies Act, 2013.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company is exposed to inherent uncertainties owing to the sector in which it operates. A key factor in determining a Companys capacity to create sustainable value is the ability and willingness of the Company to take risks and manage them effectively and efficiently. Many types of risks exist in the Companys operating environment and emerge on a regular basis due to many factors such as changes in regulatory framework, economic fundamentals etc.

In order to evaluate, identify and mitigate these business risks, the Company has a robust Risk Management framework. This framework seeks to create transparency, ensure effective risk mitigation process and thereby minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage. The Business risks as identified are reviewed and a detailed action plan to mitigate the identified risks is drawn up and its implementation is monitored.

Further, it is embedded across all the major functions and revolves around the goals and objectives of the Company. The development and implementation of Risk Management Policy adopted by the Company is available on our website, at www.padamcotton.com.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Since, the paid- up capital of the Company is less than Rupees 10 Crores and Net worth is less than Rupees 25 Crores, the provisions of the Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 15[2] of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, taking Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance as required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company.

However, your Company has made every effort to comply with the provisions of the Corporate Governance and to see that the interest of the Shareholders and the Company are properly served. It has always been the Companys endeavor to excel through better Corporate Governance and fair & transparent practices, many of which have already been in place even before they were mandated by the law of land. The management of Company believes that it will further enhance the level of Corporate Governance in the company.

ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with SEBI circular no: CIR/ CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated 8th February, 2019, BSE circular no. LIST/COMP/10/2019-20 dated 9th May, 2019 and BSE circular no LIST/COMP/12/2019-20 dated 14th May, 2019 is not applicable to the Company due to exemption under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed Mr. Ashish Goyal, Proprietor of M/s A. Goyal & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice to undertake the secretarial audit of the Company for FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is appended as Annexure A to this Report. There are no adverse remarks/ observations/ qualifications/ reservations / disclaimers in the Secretarial Audit Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") your Directors, based on the representations received from the Operating Management and after due enquiry, confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts for financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures in adoption of these standards.

ii. they have in consultation with the Statutory Auditors selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as of 31st March, 2024 and of the profit/loss of the Company for the year ended on that date.

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. they have prepared the annual accounts for financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis.

v. they have laid down adequate internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls were operating effectively during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Company has formulated a Policy for performance evaluation of the Independent Directors, the Board, its committees and other individual Directors which includes criteria for performance evaluation ofthe Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors comprises of various key areas such as attendance at Board and Committee Meetings, quality of contribution to Board discussions and decisions, strategic insights or inputs regarding future growth ofthe Company and its performance, ability to challenge views in a constructive manner, knowledge acquired with regard to the Companys business/ activities, understanding of industry and global trends, etc.

The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on 5th January, 2017.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance ofthe committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

Feedback was sought by way of well-defined and structured questionnaires covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, areas of responsibility, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance, compliance, oversight of Companys subsidiaries, etc., and the evaluation was carried out based on responses received from the Directors.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and nonexecutive directors.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

In the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance ofthe board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming Annexure B of the Directors Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND RESEARCH &DEVELOPMENT AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

A statement giving details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and out-go, in accordance with the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board of Directors] Rules, 1988 is given in Annexure C to this Report.

FIXED DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits covered under Chapter V of the Company Act, 2013 and as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding on the date of the Balance Sheet.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

• Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of The Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Rajev Gupta, Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

• Appointment / Re-appointment and Cessation of Directors & KMP

Following are the Directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024:

S. No. Name of Directors Category of Directors 1. Mr. Rajev Gupta Non-Executive- Non-Independent Director 2. Mr. Satwant Singh Non-Executive- Independent Director 3. Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal Non-Executive- Independent Director 4. Mr. Sachin Gupta Non-Executive- Independent Director

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, your Company has following Key Managerial Personnels] as on 31st March, 2024:

S. No. Name of KMPs Designation 1. Ms. Neeraj Chugh Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

During the year under review, Mrs. Neeraj Chugh has resigned from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31.07.2023 and Mr. Rajan Pundir (Membership No. A71754] has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 01.08.2023.

Further, Mr. Rajan Pundir has resigned from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 25.11.2023 and Mrs. Neeraj Chugh (Membership No. A61326] has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 13.12.2023.

Mr. Shivam Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Radhika Gupta (DIN: 07071267], Managing Director and Mr. Vivek Gupta (DIN: 00172835], Non-Executive Director of the Company has resigned from their positions w.e.f. 28.03.2024.

DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors has given declarations to the company confirming that they meet the

criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of The Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

During the year under review, M/s. Pardeep Tayal & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration Number 002733N), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September, 2023, for a term of 5 years from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2028. But due to the pre-occupation of other assignments M/s. Pardeep Tayal & Co., tendered their resignation vide their letters dated 13th November, 2023.

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at their meeting held 13th December, 2023 appointed M/s. Viney Goel & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration Number 012188N) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of the statutory auditor, M/s. Pardeep Tayal & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration Number 002733N).

The same has been approved by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23rd March, 2024 till the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting.

The Board has recommended the same for the approval of shareholders at this 30th Annual General Meeting. The said appointment is pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. On appointment, M/s. Viney Goel & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Karnal (FRN- 012188N), will hold the office for a period of 5 (five) years from the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029.

M/s. Viney Goel & Associates, have given their consent to act as the Auditors of the Company and have confirmed that the said appointment, if made, will be in accordance with the conditions prescribed under Sections 139 and 141 of the Act.

During the year the Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they satisfy the independence criteria required the Companies Act, 2013, code of ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants India.

The auditor report and notes on accounts referred to in the Auditors Report is self-explanatory and there are no adverse remarks or qualification in the Report.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

There are no such frauds reported by auditors, which are committed against the company by officers or employees of the company.

COST AUDIT AND AUDITORS

The section 148 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the Board of Directors of your company had not been appointed Cost Auditor for obtaining Cost Compliance Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24.

LISTING OF SECURITIES AND FEES

The Companys Equity Shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Your company has already paid Listing Fees for the financial year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of your company is drawing remuneration exceeding limits laid down under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2] of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014.

Further, the information required under the provisions of Section 197(12] of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1] of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure- D and forms part of this report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with all the Secretarial Standards issued till the end of the financial year 2023-24.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Details of Meetings ofthe Board of Director Held during the Financial Year 2023-24:

As per the disclosures furnished none ofthe Directors are disqualified to act as directors of this Company or any other public Company under Section 164 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The requisite information as prescribed under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement is placed before the Board from time to time and is generally provided as part ofthe agenda papers of the Board Meeting and /or is placed at the table during the course ofthe meeting.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Eleven (11] Board Meetings were held and and the requisite Quorum was present. The interval between two meetings was well within the maximum period mentioned under Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(2] of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015.

The Board meeting was held on the following dates:

1. 17‘h May, 2023

2. 30th May, 2023

3. 3rd August, 2023

4. 9th August, 2023

5. 28th August, 2023

6. 15th September, 2023

7. 26th October, 2023

8. 14th November, 2023

9. 29th November, 2023

10. 13th December, 2023

11. 31st January, 2024

The maximum time gap between any two consecutive meetings did not exceed 120 days.

S. No. Date of Meeting Total Number of directors associated as on the date of meeting Number of directors attended 1 17th May, 2023 6 6 2 30* May, 2023 6 6 3 3rd August, 2023 6 6 4 9th August, 2023 6 6 5 28* August, 2023 6 6 6 15th September, 2023 6 6 7 26th October, 2023 6 3 8 14th November, 2023 6 6 9 29th November, 2023 6 6 10 13th December, 2023 6 6 11 31st January, 2024 6 6

The number of meetings attended by the Directors during the F.Y. 2023-24 is as follows:

S. No. Name of the Director No. of Board Meeting entitled to attend No. of Meetings attended 1. Mr. Vivek Gupta 11 11 2. Mr. Rajev Gupta 11 11 3. Mr. Satwant Singh 11 10 4. Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal 11 10 5. Mr. Sachin Gupta 11 10 6. Mrs. Radhika Gupta 11 11

DETAILS OF GENERAL MEETINGS OF THE COMPANY:

During the year 2023-24, following General meetings were held as follows:

Annual General Meeting: 26th September, 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting: 23rd March, 2024

COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors has constituted Board Committees to deal with specific areas and activities which concern the Company and requires a closer review. The Board Committees are formed with the approval of the Board and function under their respective Charters. These committees play an important role in the overall management of day-to-day affairs and governance of the Company. The Board Committees meet at regular intervals and take necessary steps to perform its duties entrusted by the Board. The Minutes of the Committee Meetings are usually placed before the Board for noting.

The Board currently has the following Committees:

A. Audit Committee.

B. Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

C. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

A. Audit Committee

The composition of the Audit Committee is in alignment with the provisions of Section 177 of the companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The composition of the Audit Committee as on 31st March, 2024 and number of meetings attended by the Members during the year are given below:

Name of Member Status No. of meetings entitled to attend Meetings attended Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal Chairman (Independent Director) 6 6 Mr. Satwant Singh Member (Independent Director) 6 6 Mr. Sachin Gupta Member (Independent Director) 6 6

During the year. Six (6) Audit Committee meetings were held on the following dates:

1. 30th May, 2023

2. 3rd August, 2023

3. 9th August, 2023

4 14th November, 2023

5. 13 th December, 2023

6. 31st January, 2024

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the board.

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The policy formulated under Nomination and Remuneration Committee are in conformity with the requirements as per provisions of sub-Section [3] of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company had Constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee to decide and fix payment of remuneration and sitting fees to the Directors of the Company as per provisions u/s 178 ofthe Companies Act, 2013.

The composition ofthe Nomination and Remuneration Committee as on 31st March, 2024 and number of meetings attended by the Members during the year are given below:

Name of Member Status No. of meetings entitled to attend Meetings attended Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal Chairman (Independent Director) 4 4 Mr. Satwant Singh Member (Independent Director) 4 4 Mr. Sachin Gupta Member (Independent Director) 4 4

During the year, Four (4) Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings were held on the following dates:

1. 30th May, 2023

2. 3rd August, 2023

3. 9th August, 2023

4. 13 th December, 2023

C. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors was constituted in line with the provision of Regulation 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with section 178 of the Act to looks after Shareholders/Investors Grievance like redressal of complaints of investors such as transfer or credit of shares, non-receipt of dividend/notices/annual reports etc.

The composition of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee as on 31st March, 2024 and number of meetings attended by the Members during the year are given below:

Name of Member Status No. of meetings entitled to attend Meetings attended Mr. Naresh Chand Goyal Chairman (Independent Director) 2 2 Mr. Satwant Singh Member (Independent Director) 2 2 Mr. Sachin Gupta Member (Independent Director) 2 2

During the year, Two (2] Stakeholder Relationship Committee meetings were held on the following dates:

1. 17th May, 2023

2. 31st January, 2024

POLICY FOR DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub section (3] of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, is available on our website, at www.padamcotton.com.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Your Company has historically adopted the practice of undertaking related party transactions only in the ordinary and normal course of business and at arms length as part of its philosophy of adhering to highest ethical standards, transparency and accountability. In line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board has approved a policy on related party transactions. An abridged policy on related party transactions has been placed on the Companys website http://www.padamcotton.com/.

However, there were no related party transactions of the Company under the said policy and as per provisions of section 188 of Companies Act 2013 & rules made there under. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with its promoters, Directors or management, their relatives etc. that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Suitable disclosures as required by the Accounting Standards (AS 18} are disclosed.

However, Company had outstanding amount of trade receivables for a period of more than four (4} years from the related party company (M/s Oswal Pumps Ltd.} which are now stands NIL. Details mentioned in note no. 6 & 25 of the balance sheet.

There was no contract or arrangement made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

Your company is exempted under Regulation 15 (2} of SEBI (LODR} Requirements 2015 to file Related Party Transaction disclosure under Reg 23(9} of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements} Regulations 2015. Hence, it is not mandatory for the Company to file the RPT for half year ended 31st March, 2024 with the Exchange.

DECLARATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF CONDUCT REGULATION 34(3) READ WITH SCHEDULE V (D) OF THE SEBI (LODR), 2015

Pursuant to Schedule V (D) read with Regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Director and its Senior Management have given declaration regarding compliance with the Code of Conduct which is annexed with the Board Report as Annexure E.

CERTIFICATION FROM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

A Certificate from the Chief Financial Officer, Pursuant to Regulation 17(8) read with schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 has been placed before which is annexed with the Board Report as Annexure F.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, the Company has given loan to M/s. Jindal Textile Industries Private Limited of Rs. 194.72 Lakhs. No guarantees or investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been made by the Company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As per, MCA vide Notification dated 28.08.2020 has amended Rule 12(1] of the Companies (Management and Administration], Rules, 2014 by inserting the following proviso:

"Provided that a company shall not be required to attach the extract of the annual return with the Boards report in Form No MGT. 9, in case the web link of such annual return has been disclosed in the Boards report in accordance with sub-section (3] of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013".

Therefore, Company is not required to append the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 to the Boards Report and the annual return in the prescribed format is available at website of the company at the following link:

https://www.padamcotton.com/images/pdf/annual-return/Form_MGT_7_2024.pdf POLICIES & DISCLOSURES

? Vigil Mechanism

Your Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors have formulated a "Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism" and which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10] of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement. The Company has adopted the Policy for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns and to provide adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who may use such mechanism.

The Whistle Blower policy can be accesses on the Companys Website at the link: http://www.padamcotton.com/.

? Corporate Social Responsibility

Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, every company having net worth of Rupees Five Hundred Crores or more, or turnover of Rupees One Thousand Crores or more or a net profit of Rupees Five Crores or more during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board.

However, it is not applicable in the case of your Company. Hence there is no need to form Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Policy for the company as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013.

? Material Subsidiary

There is no material subsidiary* of the company, so no policy on material subsidiary is required to be adopted.

? "Material Subsidiary" shall have the meaning as defined in Regulation 16(l](c] of the LODR Regulations, pursuant to which a material subsidiary means a subsidiaiy, whose income or net worth exceeds 10% (ten percent] of the consolidated income or net worth respectively, of the Company and its subsidiaries in the immediately preceding accounting year.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 ["the Act"] and Accounting Standard [AS]- 21 on Consolidated Financial Statements read with other with other applicable provision, there is no requirement of Consolidated Financial Statements.

OTHERS

a. The details of application made or any proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016] during the year along with their status as at the end of the Financial Year: NIL

b. The details of difference between amount of valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof: NIL

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors thank the Companys stakeholders in large including investors, customers, banks, financial institutions, rating agencies, debenture holders, debenture trustees and well- wishers for their continued support during the year. Your directors place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees of your Company at all levels. Your Companys consistent growth was made possible by their hard work, solidarity, cooperation, and support. The Board sincerely expresses its gratitude to Securities and Exchange Board of India and Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the guidance and support received from them including officials there at from time to time.