|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|Meeting held today, Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the: 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend of 1/- per Equity Share (i.e. 10% on the paid-up share capital) on the face value of 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.