Pagaria Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.71
(-4.91%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.25

0.68

1.05

1.66

yoy growth (%)

-62.87

-34.74

-36.75

-4.13

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.46

-1.01

-1.58

As % of sales

90.65

68.05

96.44

95.21

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

As % of sales

5.29

2.7

1.78

1.39

Other costs

-0.12

-0.32

-0.15

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.4

47.2

14.51

10.64

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.12

-0.13

-0.12

OPM

-44.35

-17.96

-12.75

-7.24

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.17

0.2

0.19

Profit before tax

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.03

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-25.99

-26

-24.46

-67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-35.33

-18.97

158.75

106.34

NPM

5.53

3.17

2.55

0.62

