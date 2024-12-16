Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.25
0.68
1.05
1.66
yoy growth (%)
-62.87
-34.74
-36.75
-4.13
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.46
-1.01
-1.58
As % of sales
90.65
68.05
96.44
95.21
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
5.29
2.7
1.78
1.39
Other costs
-0.12
-0.32
-0.15
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.4
47.2
14.51
10.64
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.12
-0.13
-0.12
OPM
-44.35
-17.96
-12.75
-7.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.17
0.2
0.19
Profit before tax
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-25.99
-26
-24.46
-67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-35.33
-18.97
158.75
106.34
NPM
5.53
3.17
2.55
0.62
