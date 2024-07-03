Summary

Pagaria Energy Limited was formerly incorporated as Women Networks Limited in 1991. The Company name was later on changed to Pagaria Energy Limited in July, 2010. Initially, the Company was engaged into software development and consultancy business in India. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Trading of Coal.The Company has developed liasoning work amongst the producers and consumers of coal and logistic network of coal spreads all over the major coal producing areas. In fact, for all types of requirement related to coal, the name comes ahead of others. With adherence to strong business ethics and transparent corporate policies, it established one of leading business house of Coal. The Company has been serving the esteemed clientele with complete reliability, exactness and assurance for quality.There are specialized coal mines which produces environment friendly coal. The release of carbondioxide from coal when coal is burnt is a major Greenhouse gas causing damage to the ozone. The Company is well reckoned as one of the major Coal supplier based in India. Coal is formed from plant remains that have been compacted, hardened, chemically altered and metamorphosed by heat and pressure over geological time. Coal was formed during the carboniferous era. In the earlier days of earth, the plants that lived then eventually died and Coalification began. The layers of died plant matter started accumulating at the bottom of the seabed. Conversion of these organic matter

