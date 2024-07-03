iifl-logo-icon 1
Pagaria Energy Ltd Share Price

8.71
(-4.91%)
Dec 16, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.16
  • Day's High9.61
  • 52 Wk High12.58
  • Prev. Close9.16
  • Day's Low8.71
  • 52 Wk Low 6.48
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E96.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.39
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pagaria Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

9.16

Prev. Close

9.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

9.61

Day's Low

8.71

52 Week's High

12.58

52 Week's Low

6.48

Book Value

14.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.79

P/E

96.78

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Pagaria Energy Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Pagaria Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pagaria Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pagaria Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.35

4.35

4.35

4.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.9

1.85

1.82

1.85

Net Worth

6.25

6.2

6.17

6.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.25

0.68

1.05

1.66

yoy growth (%)

-62.87

-34.74

-36.75

-4.13

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.46

-1.01

-1.58

As % of sales

90.65

68.05

96.44

95.21

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

0.06

0.17

0.17

-0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.87

-34.74

-36.75

-4.13

Op profit growth

-8.33

-8.07

11.23

-4.71

EBIT growth

-35.33

-17.29

13.03

568.63

Net profit growth

-35.33

-18.97

158.75

106.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pagaria Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pagaria Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mamta Bhansali

Managing Director

Hanumanmal Bengani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rekha Jain

Independent Director

Kartik Sarkar

Independent Director

Dibbyendu Jana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pagaria Energy Ltd

Summary

Pagaria Energy Limited was formerly incorporated as Women Networks Limited in 1991. The Company name was later on changed to Pagaria Energy Limited in July, 2010. Initially, the Company was engaged into software development and consultancy business in India. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Trading of Coal.The Company has developed liasoning work amongst the producers and consumers of coal and logistic network of coal spreads all over the major coal producing areas. In fact, for all types of requirement related to coal, the name comes ahead of others. With adherence to strong business ethics and transparent corporate policies, it established one of leading business house of Coal. The Company has been serving the esteemed clientele with complete reliability, exactness and assurance for quality.There are specialized coal mines which produces environment friendly coal. The release of carbondioxide from coal when coal is burnt is a major Greenhouse gas causing damage to the ozone. The Company is well reckoned as one of the major Coal supplier based in India. Coal is formed from plant remains that have been compacted, hardened, chemically altered and metamorphosed by heat and pressure over geological time. Coal was formed during the carboniferous era. In the earlier days of earth, the plants that lived then eventually died and Coalification began. The layers of died plant matter started accumulating at the bottom of the seabed. Conversion of these organic matter
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pagaria Energy Ltd share price today?

The Pagaria Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pagaria Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pagaria Energy Ltd is ₹3.79 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pagaria Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pagaria Energy Ltd is 96.78 and 0.61 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pagaria Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pagaria Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pagaria Energy Ltd is ₹6.48 and ₹12.58 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Pagaria Energy Ltd?

Pagaria Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.79%, 3 Years at 18.53%, 1 Year at 74.55%, 6 Month at -10.21%, 3 Month at 20.97% and 1 Month at 2.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pagaria Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pagaria Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pagaria Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

