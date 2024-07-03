SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹9.16
Prev. Close₹9.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹9.61
Day's Low₹8.71
52 Week's High₹12.58
52 Week's Low₹6.48
Book Value₹14.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.79
P/E96.78
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.35
4.35
4.35
4.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
1.85
1.82
1.85
Net Worth
6.25
6.2
6.17
6.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.25
0.68
1.05
1.66
yoy growth (%)
-62.87
-34.74
-36.75
-4.13
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.46
-1.01
-1.58
As % of sales
90.65
68.05
96.44
95.21
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.06
0.17
0.17
-0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.87
-34.74
-36.75
-4.13
Op profit growth
-8.33
-8.07
11.23
-4.71
EBIT growth
-35.33
-17.29
13.03
568.63
Net profit growth
-35.33
-18.97
158.75
106.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mamta Bhansali
Managing Director
Hanumanmal Bengani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rekha Jain
Independent Director
Kartik Sarkar
Independent Director
Dibbyendu Jana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pagaria Energy Ltd
Summary
Pagaria Energy Limited was formerly incorporated as Women Networks Limited in 1991. The Company name was later on changed to Pagaria Energy Limited in July, 2010. Initially, the Company was engaged into software development and consultancy business in India. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Trading of Coal.The Company has developed liasoning work amongst the producers and consumers of coal and logistic network of coal spreads all over the major coal producing areas. In fact, for all types of requirement related to coal, the name comes ahead of others. With adherence to strong business ethics and transparent corporate policies, it established one of leading business house of Coal. The Company has been serving the esteemed clientele with complete reliability, exactness and assurance for quality.There are specialized coal mines which produces environment friendly coal. The release of carbondioxide from coal when coal is burnt is a major Greenhouse gas causing damage to the ozone. The Company is well reckoned as one of the major Coal supplier based in India. Coal is formed from plant remains that have been compacted, hardened, chemically altered and metamorphosed by heat and pressure over geological time. Coal was formed during the carboniferous era. In the earlier days of earth, the plants that lived then eventually died and Coalification began. The layers of died plant matter started accumulating at the bottom of the seabed. Conversion of these organic matter
Read More
The Pagaria Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pagaria Energy Ltd is ₹3.79 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Pagaria Energy Ltd is 96.78 and 0.61 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pagaria Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pagaria Energy Ltd is ₹6.48 and ₹12.58 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Pagaria Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.79%, 3 Years at 18.53%, 1 Year at 74.55%, 6 Month at -10.21%, 3 Month at 20.97% and 1 Month at 2.11%.
