AGM 30/09/2024 Summary of the proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, 30th September, 2024 at 1.00 PM through VC/OAVM in accordance with the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results & scrutinizers Report for the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)