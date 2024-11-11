iifl-logo-icon 1
Pagaria Energy Ltd Board Meeting

8.5
(-2.41%)
Jan 13, 2025

Pagaria Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 11th November, 2024 has adopted and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, a copy of which is enclosed in compliance to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations), 2015. Please also find enclosed Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024. The Auditors have issued the said Reports with Unmodified Opinion. Necessary arrangement has been made for publication of the said results in SEBI prescribed format in the newspapers. The meeting commenced at 06.00 P.M. and concluded at 6:40 P.M. This is for your kind information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
WOMEN NETWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other Business. With reference to above subject the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today at 1:30 P.M. at its registered office has duly considered, approved, and taken into records 1. The unaudited Financial Results set out in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards Ind-AS for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). The meeting commenced at 01.30 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
WOMEN NETWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other Business. With reference to above subject the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today at 17:30 P.M. at its registered office has duly considered, approved, and taken into records the Audited Financial Results along with the Segment Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Audited Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement thereupon for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31,2024, a copy of which is enclosed in compliance to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
WOMEN NETWORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. Submission of Unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter and period ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

