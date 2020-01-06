PALCO Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
58.72
58.72
58.72
58.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-60.11
-59.68
-59.56
-59.4
Net Worth
-1.39
-0.96
-0.84
-0.68
Minority Interest
Debt
1.32
0.81
0.69
0.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.07
-0.15
-0.15
-0.11
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.07
-0.14
-0.14
-0.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.13
-0.13
-0.11
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-0.07
-0.14
-0.14
-0.11
