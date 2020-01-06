iifl-logo-icon 1
PALCO Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|12:14:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR PALCO Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

58.72

58.72

58.72

58.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-60.11

-59.68

-59.56

-59.4

Net Worth

-1.39

-0.96

-0.84

-0.68

Minority Interest

Debt

1.32

0.81

0.69

0.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.07

-0.15

-0.15

-0.11

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.07

-0.14

-0.14

-0.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.13

-0.13

-0.11

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

-0.07

-0.14

-0.14

-0.11

QUICKLINKS FOR PALCO Ltd

