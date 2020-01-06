PALCO Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.43
-0.15
-0.45
-0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
-0.03
34.07
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-0.35
-0.18
33.61
-0.38
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.35
-0.18
33.61
-0.38
Equity raised
-119.23
-118.8
-152.28
-186.21
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.01
1.26
0.13
0.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-117.58
-117.73
-118.54
-185.8
