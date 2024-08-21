iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PALCO Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|12:14:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

PALCO Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PALCO Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

PALCO Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

PALCO Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 97.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

PALCO Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

58.72

58.72

58.72

58.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-60.11

-59.68

-59.56

-59.4

Net Worth

-1.39

-0.96

-0.84

-0.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.43

-0.15

-0.45

-0.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.08

-0.03

34.07

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

176.46

-65.6

96.15

68.01

EBIT growth

176.46

-65.6

96.15

68.01

Net profit growth

176.46

-65.6

96.15

68.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

PALCO Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PALCO Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Venkata Reddy Kovvuri

Independent Director

Bhuvaneswari Kovvuri

Director

Srisaitejareddy Kovvuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PALCO Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Sep.89, Pennar Aluminium was promoted by Nrupendra Rao and his associates, Pennar Steels, Pennar Paterson Securities and the State Industrial and Investment Corporation of Maharashtra. The company manufactures aluminium sheet rolling, wire drawing and alloys. Its product-mix includes aluminium rolled coils, sheets, strips and all aluminium alloy conductors (AAACs).Aluminium coils and sheets are used in packaging, fan blades, refrigerators, etc, and as foils in bottle closures, collapsible tubes, cans, etc. AAACs are used in power transmission. The company has a collaboration with Pechiney Aluminium Engineering, France, for technical know-how to manufacture flat products.Its products are exported to the US, Germany, Syria and Bangladesh. It has an export tie-up with MG-NE Produkthandel, Germany, for 40% of its production. It was accorded the Export House status in its very first year of operations. In 1994-95, the conductor division was awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by RWTUV, Germany.Pennar Aluminium plans to expand the capacity of its strip plant to 45,000 tpa and that of the conductor division to 10,000 tpa. In 1995-96, its Strip Plant was awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by RWTUV, Germany.During 1996-97, the company has extended its year by six months, it has increased its installed capacity of Conductors to 14400 TPA. The company won the regional export award announced by the engineering export council for outstanding export performance for the year 1995
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PALCO Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.