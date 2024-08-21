SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
58.72
58.72
58.72
58.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-60.11
-59.68
-59.56
-59.4
Net Worth
-1.39
-0.96
-0.84
-0.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.43
-0.15
-0.45
-0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
-0.03
34.07
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
176.46
-65.6
96.15
68.01
EBIT growth
176.46
-65.6
96.15
68.01
Net profit growth
176.46
-65.6
96.15
68.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Venkata Reddy Kovvuri
Independent Director
Bhuvaneswari Kovvuri
Director
Srisaitejareddy Kovvuri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PALCO Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Sep.89, Pennar Aluminium was promoted by Nrupendra Rao and his associates, Pennar Steels, Pennar Paterson Securities and the State Industrial and Investment Corporation of Maharashtra. The company manufactures aluminium sheet rolling, wire drawing and alloys. Its product-mix includes aluminium rolled coils, sheets, strips and all aluminium alloy conductors (AAACs).Aluminium coils and sheets are used in packaging, fan blades, refrigerators, etc, and as foils in bottle closures, collapsible tubes, cans, etc. AAACs are used in power transmission. The company has a collaboration with Pechiney Aluminium Engineering, France, for technical know-how to manufacture flat products.Its products are exported to the US, Germany, Syria and Bangladesh. It has an export tie-up with MG-NE Produkthandel, Germany, for 40% of its production. It was accorded the Export House status in its very first year of operations. In 1994-95, the conductor division was awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by RWTUV, Germany.Pennar Aluminium plans to expand the capacity of its strip plant to 45,000 tpa and that of the conductor division to 10,000 tpa. In 1995-96, its Strip Plant was awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by RWTUV, Germany.During 1996-97, the company has extended its year by six months, it has increased its installed capacity of Conductors to 14400 TPA. The company won the regional export award announced by the engineering export council for outstanding export performance for the year 1995
