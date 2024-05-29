TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF M/s. PAN ELECTRONICS (INDIA) LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Statement of Standalone Financial Results of M/s. PAN ELECTRONICS (INDIA) LIMITED (the "Company"), for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement: a. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; and b. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and total comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the quarter and year then ended March 31, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (""ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

This Statement, which includes the Standalone financial results is the responsibility of the Companys Board of

Directors, and has been approved by them for the issuance. The Statement has been compiled from the related unaudited Interim condensed standalone financial statements for the three months and year ended March 31, 2024. This responsibility includes preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Ind AS, prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordances with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results that give a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Results, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability, to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Standalone Financial Results. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Board of Directors.

? Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31st 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31st 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act; With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position;

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall:

Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause(I) and (II) contain any material misstatement. As our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, no dividend was declared or paid during the year by the Company as per section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Other Matters,

The Standalone Financial results include the results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024 being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to figures upto the third quarter of the current financial year reviewed by us. The standalone financials result for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024 are neither subject to limited nor audited by us. The Standalone annual financial results dealt with by this report has been prepared for the express purpose of filing with stock exchange on which the Companys shares are listed. These results are based on and should be read with the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31st, 2024 on which we issued an unmodified opinion vide our audit report dated 29th May 2024.

For Rao and Emmar, Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 003084S

Sd/-

S B Subhash Partner

Membership No: 212948

Date: 29-05-2024 Place: Bengaluru

UDIN: 24212948BKAQRC3051

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i) Fixed Assets

a) Maintenance of Records

A) The Company has maintained proper records of fixed assets showing full particulars, including quantitative and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; Which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii) Inventory

a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies in excess of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) Investment in or guarantee or granted loans or advances in nature of loans.

In our opinion, based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

iv) Loans/Investments/Guarantees/Security

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v) Acceptance of Deposits

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, consequently directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) Cost records

The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) Statutory Dues

a) The Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues relating to Income tax and also the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities other undisputed statutory dues including PF, ESI, Income Tax, Goods and service tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and Services tax or duty of customs which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) Surrender or disclosure of transactions not disclosed in books of accounts

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

xi) Repayment of Loans

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans obtained during the year were applied for the purpose for which they were availed. d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized during the year for long term purposes by the Company. e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries/ associates/ joint-ventures and accordingly, clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable. f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) Diversion of Funds

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) Frauds noticed / Detected

a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable. Hence, no comment is required.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, have been received by the Company during the year. xii) Nidhi Company

The company is not a Nidhi Company as mentioned in section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii) Related Party Transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of the transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the Indian accounting standards and The Companies Act, 2013.

xiv) Internal Audit System

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have an internal audit system, to commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The Company has not appointed the internal auditor during the year. Consequently, there were no internal audit reports to consider during the course of audit.

xv) Non-cash transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Consequently, no comment is required under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order.

xvi) Certification for Non-Banking Financial Institution

The Company is not a Non-Banking Financial Institution, hence registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 is not required. Hence, no comment is required under paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order.

xvii) Cash losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, no comment is required under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order.

xix) Material Uncertainty

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other

information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities indicating that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Transfer of Unspent Amount

In our opinion the Company does not satisfy the limits specified under section 135 of the Companies Act for applicability of CSR provisions and accordingly the said provisions do not apply to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi) Qualification or Adverse remark on consolidated financial statements

The Company does not have investments in subsidiaries or associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure B to Auditors report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. PAN ELECTRONICS (INDIA)

LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on, the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the " Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Rao and Emmar, Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 003084S

Sd/-

S B Subhash Partner

Membership No: 212948

Date: 29-05-2024 Place: Bengaluru

UDIN: 24212948BKAQRC3051