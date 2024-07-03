Summary

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd. was incorporated on 20 September 1982. The Company has been a leading manufacturer of quality metallized dielectric films made of polypropylene and polyester since 1986. It has evolved from manufacturing Metallised Polypropylene Polyester (MPP) Films to producing a range of high-quality MPP capacitors. The Company has a plant at Bengaluru, Karnataka. With three world-class metallization lines equipped with machinery from renowned manufacturers such as Leybold Heraeus and Mitsubishi, the Company ensure top-notch quality metallised dielectric films to global customers. It has invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure for their Metalized Capacitor Film Production line and Capacitor Manufacturing line. The Company is involved in metallic plastic films and capacitor elements.

