SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹40.85
Prev. Close₹43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹40.85
Day's Low₹40.85
52 Week's High₹101.64
52 Week's Low₹28.67
Book Value₹-71.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.66
-23.04
-18.5
-14.79
Net Worth
-22.66
-19.04
-14.5
-10.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
-0.02
0.33
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-107.53
697.62
Raw materials
0
0
-0.11
-0.4
As % of sales
0
0
468.58
121.08
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.43
-0.46
-0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.37
-2.25
-1.22
-1.93
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.65
-0.61
-0.61
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.76
2.63
0.17
0.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-107.53
697.62
Op profit growth
-17.04
63.28
-39.89
65.84
EBIT growth
-301.33
69.51
-40.09
643.87
Net profit growth
-249.73
84.91
-36.76
657.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
7.65
11.19
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
7.65
11.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.37
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gullu Talreja
Independent Director
Nitesh Nanik Rohera
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharat K
Whole-time Director
Abhishek Talreja
Independent Director
Asha Diwakar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pan Electronics (India) Ltd
Summary
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd. was incorporated on 20 September 1982. The Company has been a leading manufacturer of quality metallized dielectric films made of polypropylene and polyester since 1986. It has evolved from manufacturing Metallised Polypropylene Polyester (MPP) Films to producing a range of high-quality MPP capacitors. The Company has a plant at Bengaluru, Karnataka. With three world-class metallization lines equipped with machinery from renowned manufacturers such as Leybold Heraeus and Mitsubishi, the Company ensure top-notch quality metallised dielectric films to global customers. It has invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure for their Metalized Capacitor Film Production line and Capacitor Manufacturing line. The Company is involved in metallic plastic films and capacitor elements.
The Pan Electronics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pan Electronics India Ltd is ₹16.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pan Electronics India Ltd is 0 and -0.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pan Electronics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pan Electronics India Ltd is ₹28.67 and ₹101.64 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Pan Electronics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.97%, 3 Years at -3.78%, 1 Year at 22.31%, 6 Month at -32.22%, 3 Month at -58.98% and 1 Month at -43.83%.
