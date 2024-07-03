iifl-logo-icon 1
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Share Price

40.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.85
  • Day's High40.85
  • 52 Wk High101.64
  • Prev. Close43
  • Day's Low40.85
  • 52 Wk Low 28.67
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-71.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 29.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.66

-23.04

-18.5

-14.79

Net Worth

-22.66

-19.04

-14.5

-10.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

-0.02

0.33

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-107.53

697.62

Raw materials

0

0

-0.11

-0.4

As % of sales

0

0

468.58

121.08

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.43

-0.46

-0.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.37

-2.25

-1.22

-1.93

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.65

-0.61

-0.61

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.76

2.63

0.17

0.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-107.53

697.62

Op profit growth

-17.04

63.28

-39.89

65.84

EBIT growth

-301.33

69.51

-40.09

643.87

Net profit growth

-249.73

84.91

-36.76

657.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

7.65

11.19

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

7.65

11.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.37

0.31

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pan Electronics (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gullu Talreja

Independent Director

Nitesh Nanik Rohera

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharat K

Whole-time Director

Abhishek Talreja

Independent Director

Asha Diwakar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pan Electronics (India) Ltd

Summary

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd. was incorporated on 20 September 1982. The Company has been a leading manufacturer of quality metallized dielectric films made of polypropylene and polyester since 1986. It has evolved from manufacturing Metallised Polypropylene Polyester (MPP) Films to producing a range of high-quality MPP capacitors. The Company has a plant at Bengaluru, Karnataka. With three world-class metallization lines equipped with machinery from renowned manufacturers such as Leybold Heraeus and Mitsubishi, the Company ensure top-notch quality metallised dielectric films to global customers. It has invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure for their Metalized Capacitor Film Production line and Capacitor Manufacturing line. The Company is involved in metallic plastic films and capacitor elements.
Company FAQs

What is the Pan Electronics India Ltd share price today?

The Pan Electronics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pan Electronics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pan Electronics India Ltd is ₹16.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pan Electronics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pan Electronics India Ltd is 0 and -0.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pan Electronics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pan Electronics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pan Electronics India Ltd is ₹28.67 and ₹101.64 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pan Electronics India Ltd?

Pan Electronics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.97%, 3 Years at -3.78%, 1 Year at 22.31%, 6 Month at -32.22%, 3 Month at -58.98% and 1 Month at -43.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pan Electronics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pan Electronics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.67 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 29.25 %

