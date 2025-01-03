Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.37
-2.25
-1.22
-1.93
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.65
-0.61
-0.61
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.76
2.63
0.17
0.79
Other operating items
Operating
1.92
-0.28
-1.66
-1.76
Capital expenditure
-18.88
0.56
-0.39
0.01
Free cash flow
-16.95
0.27
-2.05
-1.75
Equity raised
-14.66
13.03
17.39
21.88
Investing
0.01
-0.03
0
-0.23
Financing
32.3
31.53
0.78
12.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.68
44.81
16.12
32.64
