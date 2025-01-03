iifl-logo-icon 1
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Pan Electronics FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.37

-2.25

-1.22

-1.93

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.65

-0.61

-0.61

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.76

2.63

0.17

0.79

Other operating items

Operating

1.92

-0.28

-1.66

-1.76

Capital expenditure

-18.88

0.56

-0.39

0.01

Free cash flow

-16.95

0.27

-2.05

-1.75

Equity raised

-14.66

13.03

17.39

21.88

Investing

0.01

-0.03

0

-0.23

Financing

32.3

31.53

0.78

12.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.68

44.81

16.12

32.64

