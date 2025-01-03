iifl-logo-icon 1
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

-0.02

0.33

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-107.53

697.62

Raw materials

0

0

-0.11

-0.4

As % of sales

0

0

468.58

121.08

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.43

-0.46

-0.46

As % of sales

0

0

1,846.89

137.75

Other costs

-0.58

-0.85

-0.18

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

734.56

236.29

Operating profit

-1.07

-1.29

-0.79

-1.32

OPM

0

0

3,150.03

-395.13

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.65

-0.61

-0.61

Interest expense

-0.45

-0.34

-0.09

-0.05

Other income

5.61

0.04

0.28

0.06

Profit before tax

3.37

-2.25

-1.22

-1.93

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.37

-2.25

-1.22

-1.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.37

-2.25

-1.22

-1.93

yoy growth (%)

-249.73

84.91

-36.76

657.15

NPM

0

0

4,833.29

-576.23

