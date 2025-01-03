Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
-0.02
0.33
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-107.53
697.62
Raw materials
0
0
-0.11
-0.4
As % of sales
0
0
468.58
121.08
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.43
-0.46
-0.46
As % of sales
0
0
1,846.89
137.75
Other costs
-0.58
-0.85
-0.18
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
734.56
236.29
Operating profit
-1.07
-1.29
-0.79
-1.32
OPM
0
0
3,150.03
-395.13
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.65
-0.61
-0.61
Interest expense
-0.45
-0.34
-0.09
-0.05
Other income
5.61
0.04
0.28
0.06
Profit before tax
3.37
-2.25
-1.22
-1.93
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.37
-2.25
-1.22
-1.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.37
-2.25
-1.22
-1.93
yoy growth (%)
-249.73
84.91
-36.76
657.15
NPM
0
0
4,833.29
-576.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.