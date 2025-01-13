iifl-logo-icon 1
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

36.78
(5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:53:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.66

-23.04

-18.5

-14.79

Net Worth

-22.66

-19.04

-14.5

-10.79

Minority Interest

Debt

33.52

30.13

24.74

20

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.86

11.09

10.24

9.21

Fixed Assets

6.02

5.98

6.18

6.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.55

4.93

3.9

2.73

Inventories

1.05

1.22

1.08

0.78

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.39

1.44

1.52

0.09

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.64

3.6

2.82

2.65

Sundry Creditors

-0.7

-0.72

-0.89

-0.35

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.83

-0.61

-0.63

-0.44

Cash

0.24

0.14

0.14

0.19

Total Assets

10.86

11.09

10.27

9.21

