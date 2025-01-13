Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.66
-23.04
-18.5
-14.79
Net Worth
-22.66
-19.04
-14.5
-10.79
Minority Interest
Debt
33.52
30.13
24.74
20
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.86
11.09
10.24
9.21
Fixed Assets
6.02
5.98
6.18
6.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.55
4.93
3.9
2.73
Inventories
1.05
1.22
1.08
0.78
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.39
1.44
1.52
0.09
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.64
3.6
2.82
2.65
Sundry Creditors
-0.7
-0.72
-0.89
-0.35
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.83
-0.61
-0.63
-0.44
Cash
0.24
0.14
0.14
0.19
Total Assets
10.86
11.09
10.27
9.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.