|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Approval of Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Outcome of BM held on August 27, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other items as per the agenda or items with the permission of the Chair if any. Outcome of Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 as enclosed in the document attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter alia the un-audited financial results of the Company as per IND-AS for the quarter ended December 31 2023; Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
