Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Board Meeting

40.54
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Pan Electronics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Approval of Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Outcome of BM held on August 27, 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other items as per the agenda or items with the permission of the Chair if any. Outcome of Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 as enclosed in the document attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter alia the un-audited financial results of the Company as per IND-AS for the quarter ended December 31 2023; Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

