Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Company Summary

36.78
(5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:07:00 PM

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Summary

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd. was incorporated on 20 September 1982. The Company has been a leading manufacturer of quality metallized dielectric films made of polypropylene and polyester since 1986. It has evolved from manufacturing Metallised Polypropylene Polyester (MPP) Films to producing a range of high-quality MPP capacitors. The Company has a plant at Bengaluru, Karnataka. With three world-class metallization lines equipped with machinery from renowned manufacturers such as Leybold Heraeus and Mitsubishi, the Company ensure top-notch quality metallised dielectric films to global customers. It has invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure for their Metalized Capacitor Film Production line and Capacitor Manufacturing line. The Company is involved in metallic plastic films and capacitor elements.

