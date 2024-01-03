iifl-logo

PAN HR Solution Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.02

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

18.13

13.99

12.08

Net Worth

18.15

14.01

12.1

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.03

0.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.16

14.04

12.7

Fixed Assets

0.92

1.22

1.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.24

0.31

0.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.12

0.07

Networking Capital

13.25

6.83

7.88

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.06

13.62

11.75

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

22.98

21.5

20.51

Sundry Creditors

-11.95

-18.74

-14.75

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.84

-9.55

-9.63

Cash

3.67

5.56

2.93

Total Assets

18.18

14.04

12.68

