PAN HR Solution Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
18.13
13.99
12.08
Net Worth
18.15
14.01
12.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.03
0.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.16
14.04
12.7
Fixed Assets
0.92
1.22
1.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.31
0.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.12
0.07
Networking Capital
13.25
6.83
7.88
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.06
13.62
11.75
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.98
21.5
20.51
Sundry Creditors
-11.95
-18.74
-14.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.84
-9.55
-9.63
Cash
3.67
5.56
2.93
Total Assets
18.18
14.04
12.68
