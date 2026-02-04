iifl-logo

PAN HR Solution Ltd Share Price Live

PAN HR Solution Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

PAN HR Solution Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Feb, 2026|11:21 AM
Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.91%

Non-Promoter- 9.08%

Institutions: 9.08%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PAN HR Solution Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.02

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

18.13

13.99

12.08

Net Worth

18.15

14.01

12.1

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

PAN HR Solution Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

95.23

01,00,553.13-133.380945.150.32

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,674.3

057,782.57-3.402.87195.2

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

100.43

43.4827,116.1172.550.672,093.529.33

National Securities Depository Ltd

995.4

55.8319,90877.880.2168.9998.54

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

334.5

26.4214,455.74131.50247.0558.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PAN HR Solution Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

A-42/03 2nd Flr Sector-62,

Gautam Buddha Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 201301

Tel: +91 74288 52201

Website: http://www.panhr.in

Email: cscompliance@panhr.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

No Record Found

What is the PAN HR Solution Ltd share price today?

The PAN HR Solution Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of PAN HR Solution Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PAN HR Solution Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 04 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of PAN HR Solution Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PAN HR Solution Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 04 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PAN HR Solution Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PAN HR Solution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PAN HR Solution Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 04 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of PAN HR Solution Ltd?

PAN HR Solution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PAN HR Solution Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PAN HR Solution Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

