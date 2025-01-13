iifl-logo-icon 1
Panafic Industrials Ltd Balance Sheet

1.15
(-2.54%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:57:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.21

8.21

8.21

8.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.67

1.64

1.98

0.16

Net Worth

9.88

9.85

10.19

8.37

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.01

0.04

9.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

9.88

9.86

10.25

17.57

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.99

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.14

0.16

0.48

Networking Capital

0.04

-0.03

0.09

-0.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.02

0.1

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.1

0.07

0.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.11

-0.07

-0.01

Cash

0.12

1.25

0.68

0.67

Total Assets

0.31

1.38

1.95

1.16

