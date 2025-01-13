Panafic Industrials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.21
8.21
8.21
8.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.67
1.64
1.98
0.16
Net Worth
9.88
9.85
10.19
8.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.01
0.04
9.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
9.88
9.86
10.25
17.57
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.99
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.14
0.16
0.48
Networking Capital
0.04
-0.03
0.09
-0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.02
0.1
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.1
0.07
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.11
-0.07
-0.01
Cash
0.12
1.25
0.68
0.67
Total Assets
0.31
1.38
1.95
1.16
