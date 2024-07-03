iifl-logo-icon 1
Panafic Industrials Ltd Share Price

1.22
(-1.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.26
  • Day's High1.26
  • 52 Wk High2.02
  • Prev. Close1.24
  • Day's Low1.22
  • 52 Wk Low 1.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E41.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.2
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.02
  • Div. Yield0
Panafic Industrials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.26

Prev. Close

1.24

Turnover(Lac.)

0.74

Day's High

1.26

Day's Low

1.22

52 Week's High

2.02

52 Week's Low

1.01

Book Value

1.2

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.02

P/E

41.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Panafic Industrials Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Panafic Industrials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Panafic Industrials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.82%

Non-Promoter- 98.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panafic Industrials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.21

8.21

8.21

8.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.67

1.64

1.98

0.16

Net Worth

9.88

9.85

10.19

8.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

0.48

-0.58

-2.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Panafic Industrials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panafic Industrials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sarita Gupta

Director

Renu

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar

Independent Director

Kishan Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reena Bhaskar

Independent Director

R S Chandan

Independent Director

B. Duraisamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panafic Industrials Ltd

Summary

Panafic Industrials Limited was incorporated on 1st January, 1985 as a Public Limited Company in the name & style of Panafic Industrials Limited with the main objects of financing industrial enterprises by way of making loans and advances, specially, Private Companies in India. Company is dealing in Shares, Stocks, Debentures, Bonds, Securities and other investments. The Company also finances, Corporations and Other Individuals by way of loans or advances or subscribing to capital. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Non-Systematically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC.
Company FAQs

What is the Panafic Industrials Ltd share price today?

The Panafic Industrials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panafic Industrials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panafic Industrials Ltd is ₹10.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panafic Industrials Ltd is 41.33 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panafic Industrials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panafic Industrials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panafic Industrials Ltd is ₹1.01 and ₹2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panafic Industrials Ltd?

Panafic Industrials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.32%, 3 Years at -23.69%, 1 Year at 6.90%, 6 Month at -0.80%, 3 Month at -12.06% and 1 Month at -2.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panafic Industrials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panafic Industrials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.18 %

