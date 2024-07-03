Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.26
Prev. Close₹1.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹1.26
Day's Low₹1.22
52 Week's High₹2.02
52 Week's Low₹1.01
Book Value₹1.2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.02
P/E41.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.21
8.21
8.21
8.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.67
1.64
1.98
0.16
Net Worth
9.88
9.85
10.19
8.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
0.48
-0.58
-2.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sarita Gupta
Director
Renu
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar
Independent Director
Kishan Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reena Bhaskar
Independent Director
R S Chandan
Independent Director
B. Duraisamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Panafic Industrials Ltd
Summary
Panafic Industrials Limited was incorporated on 1st January, 1985 as a Public Limited Company in the name & style of Panafic Industrials Limited with the main objects of financing industrial enterprises by way of making loans and advances, specially, Private Companies in India. Company is dealing in Shares, Stocks, Debentures, Bonds, Securities and other investments. The Company also finances, Corporations and Other Individuals by way of loans or advances or subscribing to capital. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Non-Systematically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC.
Read More
The Panafic Industrials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panafic Industrials Ltd is ₹10.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panafic Industrials Ltd is 41.33 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panafic Industrials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panafic Industrials Ltd is ₹1.01 and ₹2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panafic Industrials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.32%, 3 Years at -23.69%, 1 Year at 6.90%, 6 Month at -0.80%, 3 Month at -12.06% and 1 Month at -2.36%.
