Panafic Industrials Ltd Summary

Panafic Industrials Limited was incorporated on 1st January, 1985 as a Public Limited Company in the name & style of Panafic Industrials Limited with the main objects of financing industrial enterprises by way of making loans and advances, specially, Private Companies in India. Company is dealing in Shares, Stocks, Debentures, Bonds, Securities and other investments. The Company also finances, Corporations and Other Individuals by way of loans or advances or subscribing to capital. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of Non-Systematically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC.