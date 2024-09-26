|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 28th August, 2024 at 23, II Floor, North West Avenue, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi - 110026 has considered and approved the agenda items attached herewith in the file. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, pls find attached herewith 39th AGM proceedings of the Company. The AGM of the Company held today Thursday , 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed through remote E-Voting and by Ballot Process conducted at 39th Annual General Meeting of Panafic Industrials Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
