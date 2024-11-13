iifl-logo-icon 1
Panafic Industrials Ltd Board Meeting

Panafic Industri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Panafic Industrials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report on it. 2. Appointment of M/s. Girraj & Associates as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 on the recommendation of Audit Committee. 3. Appointment of JVP & Associates Company Secretaries LLP as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 4. Discuss any other matter which the Board may deem fit. 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Appointment of M/s. Girraj Gupta & Associates as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25, on the recommendation of Audit Committee. 3. Appointment of JVP & Associates Company Secretaries LLP, as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
This is to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 7th September, 2024
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 28th August, 2024 at 23, II Floor, North West Avenue, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi - 110026 has considered and approved the agenda items attached herewith in the file.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Panafic Industrials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report on it. 2. Appointment of Mr. Duraiswamy B. (DIN: 09258691) as an Additional Director of the Company - Non-Executive & Independent. 3. Appointment of Mr. Chandan R. S. (DIN: 08849851) as an Additional Director of the Company - Non-Executive & Independent. 4. Approval of Right Issue. 5. Change in the designation of Mrs. Sarita Gupta from the position of Managing Director to Director. 6. Resignation of Mrs. Sarita Gupta from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). 7. Discuss any other matter which the Board may deem fit. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 29th July, 2024 at 23, II Floor, North West Avenue, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi -110026 has decided / approved the following - 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report on it. and other agenda items attached herewith for your information and records Approval of Right Issue- the Board has considered and approved the proposal of issuance of equity shares through mode of Right Issue. (Issue size & price, rights entitisment ratio, record date, timing and other material aspects shall be determined and informed in due course of time.) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
Panafic Industrials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and Statutory Auditors Report thereon. 2. The Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 3. Discuss any other matter which the Board may deem fit. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2024 at 23, II Floor, North West Avenue, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi - 110026, inter alia, considered and approved the following - 1. The Audited Financial Results for the fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Statutory Auditors Report thereon, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 2. The Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Panafic Industrials Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Newspaper clipping of the advertisement extract pertaining to the disclosure of the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

