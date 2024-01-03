Paradeep Parivahan Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.34
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
43.37
29.4
22.85
Net Worth
54.71
34.65
28.1
Minority Interest
Debt
43.62
52.62
61.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
98.33
87.27
89.31
Fixed Assets
27.88
29.05
36.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.58
5.45
4.32
Networking Capital
60.3
49.41
42.85
Inventories
2.12
2.07
1.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.54
45.75
45.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
53.4
31.09
25.04
Sundry Creditors
-22.09
-12.42
-8.83
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.67
-17.08
-20.09
Cash
3.57
3.36
5.98
Total Assets
98.33
87.27
89.32
