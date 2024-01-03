Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
644.85
|30.18
|39,077.09
|343.44
|1.79
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
248.7
|187.31
|18,684.49
|38.01
|0
|2,204.28
|131.21
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,714.6
|51.25
|13,707.28
|79.12
|0.43
|1,511.69
|628.82
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
417.85
|0
|7,761.53
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|54.35
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
985.45
|19.87
|7,736.55
|118.2
|0.7
|993.5
|234.86
