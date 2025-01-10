To The Members of PARAGON FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Paragon Finance Limited ("the Company"),(CIN: L65921WB1986PLC040980) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position ) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. There matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Principal Audit Procedures

We have performed the following audit procedures in order to obtain sufficient audit evidence:

• Evaluated the design of internal controls and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal controls around the process of preparation of Financial Statements,

• Reviewed the exemptions availed by the Company from certain requirements under Ind AS,

• Obtained an understanding of the governance over the determination of key judgments,

• Evaluated and tested the key assumptions and judgments adopted by management,

• Assessed the disclosures made against the relevant Ind AS, and

• Determined the appropriateness of the methodologies and models used along with the responsibility of the outputs.

Information other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable Assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of the users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and to obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentations, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act [hereinafter referred to as the Order], we give in the Annexure ‘Aa statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

3. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provision of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation and its impact on financial position in the financial statement.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 28(g) of the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 28(h) of the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software but only from 6th April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. Further, from 6th April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For, MANDAWEWALA & CO. Chartered Accountants Place: Kolkata Firm Reg. No. : 322130E Dated: The 25th day of May, 2024. Sd/- [CA. ANIL KR. MANDAWEWALA] Partner Membership No. 055939 UDIN: 24055939BKILIJ5840

ANNEXURE - A TO AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report of even date to the members of Paragon Finance Limited on the accounts of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets as on the Balance Sheet date.

b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of company and the nature of its assets. No materials discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The Company does not own any immovable property in the name of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2) a) According to the information and explanations given to us The Company does not have any

Inventory. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provision of Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3) In respect of the Investments in, provision of guarantee or security & granting of loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, by the Company to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties -

a) The Company is in the principal business of giving loans. Therefore Clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, with respect to loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the total overdue amount for more than 90 days in respect of loans granted by the Company aggregates to Rs.63.10 Lakhs. The Company is taking reasonable steps for recovery of principal and interest in the form of regular follow ups with the borrowers and also legal recourse in applicable cases

e) The Company is in the principal business of giving loans. Therefore Clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has granted Loans repayable on demand to the tune of ? 3641.22 Lakhs, accumulating to 99.79% of the Total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company. The Company has granted Loans repayable on Demand up to ? 3495.50 Lakhs to related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of Loans, Investments, Guarantees and Security.

5) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73, 74, 75 & 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Therefore, Clause 3(v) of the CARO 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

6) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products of the company.

7) a) In our opinion, the company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respects of the aforesaid dues were outstanding, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and Cess, which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Sl. No. Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount in Period Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6,15,010/- A Y. 2014 -15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 21 - Kolkata

8) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on shortterm basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11) a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) We have not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year and hence, reporting under Clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16) a) According to the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us by the management, the company is registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) According to the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has performed Non-Banking Financial Activities during the year having a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to ? 59.31 Lakhs during the current Financial Year. Also, the Company had incur cash losses amounting to ? 37.89 Lakhs during the immediately preceding Financial Year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 , dealing with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities is not applicable to the Company for the year under reporting. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the Company.

For, MANDAWEWALA & CO. Chartered Accountants Place: Kolkata Firm Reg. No. : 322130E Dated: The 25th day of May, 2024. Sd/- [CA. ANIL KR. MANDAWEWALA] Partner Membership No. 055939

ANNEXURE - B TO AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Paragon Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Ind As financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management, override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India.