SectorFinance
Open₹65
Prev. Close₹67.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹68.97
Day's Low₹65
52 Week's High₹99.6
52 Week's Low₹40.66
Book Value₹76.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.31
P/E20.66
EPS3.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.25
4.25
4.25
4.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.51
22.43
22.79
21.68
Net Worth
29.76
26.68
27.04
25.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.03
4.01
1.01
-9.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
3.59
4.32
2.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.59
4.32
2.83
Other Operating Income
0
0.07
0
Other Income
0.07
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Aloke Kumar Gupta
Chairman & Company Secretary
Sanjay Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anny Jain.
Independent Director
Anshul Goenka
Independent Director
Parul Surana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Paragon Finance Ltd
Summary
Paragon Finance Limited. is a Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company is engaged in providing loan against security of vehicles, investment in shares and mutual funds, and finance business concerns, individuals and companies. The Company operates in areas, such as automobile finance, shares, inter corporate deposits (ICD), real estate and commodity market. The Companys subsidiary includes Olympia Credits & Mercantile Limited. Olympia Credits & Mercantile Limiteds principal product includes investment and finance. Paragon Finance Ltd stepped into the finance market on July 21, 1986, by the initiative of Late Shri Radhey Shyam Gupta at Kolkata with Mr. Aloke Gupta and Mr. Manoj Gupta as the First Directors. Initially formed as Paragon Finance And Plywood Industries Limited, the Company changed its name to Paragon Finance Limited on August 16, 1993 and till date is continuing with the same name. The Company came out with its Public Issue in the year 1995. Since then, the Company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange having a Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 425 Lacs.The Company played a vital role in providing aid to the unemployed mass through easy and lucrative finance facility at easy on the pocket cost. Thus, the Company is providing employment to the citizens through economic aid via monthly installments for financing small and big commercial vehicles that gives earning in the hands of unemployed families. It has its reach at cities as well as outskirts of Jharkhand, Bihar
Read More
The Paragon Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paragon Finance Ltd is ₹29.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paragon Finance Ltd is 20.66 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paragon Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paragon Finance Ltd is ₹40.66 and ₹99.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paragon Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.72%, 3 Years at 49.89%, 1 Year at 20.46%, 6 Month at 9.28%, 3 Month at 8.04% and 1 Month at 0.54%.
