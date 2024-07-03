Summary

Paragon Finance Limited. is a Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company is engaged in providing loan against security of vehicles, investment in shares and mutual funds, and finance business concerns, individuals and companies. The Company operates in areas, such as automobile finance, shares, inter corporate deposits (ICD), real estate and commodity market. The Companys subsidiary includes Olympia Credits & Mercantile Limited. Olympia Credits & Mercantile Limiteds principal product includes investment and finance. Paragon Finance Ltd stepped into the finance market on July 21, 1986, by the initiative of Late Shri Radhey Shyam Gupta at Kolkata with Mr. Aloke Gupta and Mr. Manoj Gupta as the First Directors. Initially formed as Paragon Finance And Plywood Industries Limited, the Company changed its name to Paragon Finance Limited on August 16, 1993 and till date is continuing with the same name. The Company came out with its Public Issue in the year 1995. Since then, the Company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange having a Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 425 Lacs.The Company played a vital role in providing aid to the unemployed mass through easy and lucrative finance facility at easy on the pocket cost. Thus, the Company is providing employment to the citizens through economic aid via monthly installments for financing small and big commercial vehicles that gives earning in the hands of unemployed families. It has its reach at cities as well as outskirts of Jharkhand, Bihar

