Paragon Finance Ltd Share Price

68.97
(2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:45:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65
  • Day's High68.97
  • 52 Wk High99.6
  • Prev. Close67.35
  • Day's Low65
  • 52 Wk Low 40.66
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E20.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.27
  • EPS3.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Paragon Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Paragon Finance Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Paragon Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Paragon Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.45%

Non-Promoter- 29.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paragon Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.25

4.25

4.25

4.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.51

22.43

22.79

21.68

Net Worth

29.76

26.68

27.04

25.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.03

4.01

1.01

-9.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

3.59

4.32

2.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.59

4.32

2.83

Other Operating Income

0

0.07

0

Other Income

0.07

0.02

0.01

Paragon Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paragon Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Aloke Kumar Gupta

Chairman & Company Secretary

Sanjay Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anny Jain.

Independent Director

Anshul Goenka

Independent Director

Parul Surana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paragon Finance Ltd

Summary

Paragon Finance Limited. is a Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company is engaged in providing loan against security of vehicles, investment in shares and mutual funds, and finance business concerns, individuals and companies. The Company operates in areas, such as automobile finance, shares, inter corporate deposits (ICD), real estate and commodity market. The Companys subsidiary includes Olympia Credits & Mercantile Limited. Olympia Credits & Mercantile Limiteds principal product includes investment and finance. Paragon Finance Ltd stepped into the finance market on July 21, 1986, by the initiative of Late Shri Radhey Shyam Gupta at Kolkata with Mr. Aloke Gupta and Mr. Manoj Gupta as the First Directors. Initially formed as Paragon Finance And Plywood Industries Limited, the Company changed its name to Paragon Finance Limited on August 16, 1993 and till date is continuing with the same name. The Company came out with its Public Issue in the year 1995. Since then, the Company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange having a Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 425 Lacs.The Company played a vital role in providing aid to the unemployed mass through easy and lucrative finance facility at easy on the pocket cost. Thus, the Company is providing employment to the citizens through economic aid via monthly installments for financing small and big commercial vehicles that gives earning in the hands of unemployed families. It has its reach at cities as well as outskirts of Jharkhand, Bihar
Company FAQs

What is the Paragon Finance Ltd share price today?

The Paragon Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paragon Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paragon Finance Ltd is ₹29.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paragon Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paragon Finance Ltd is 20.66 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paragon Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paragon Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paragon Finance Ltd is ₹40.66 and ₹99.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paragon Finance Ltd?

Paragon Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.72%, 3 Years at 49.89%, 1 Year at 20.46%, 6 Month at 9.28%, 3 Month at 8.04% and 1 Month at 0.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paragon Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paragon Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.55 %

