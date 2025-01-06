Paragon Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.03
4.01
1.01
-9.88
Other operating items
Operating
-3.03
4.01
1.01
-9.88
Capital expenditure
0.16
0.08
0.01
-0.93
Free cash flow
-2.87
4.09
1.02
-10.81
Equity raised
44.47
42.18
40.45
37.88
Investing
6.7
-0.44
-1
-0.12
Financing
1.4
3.17
3.65
2.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
49.7
49
44.12
29.33
