Paragon Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65.32
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.03

4.01

1.01

-9.88

Other operating items

Operating

-3.03

4.01

1.01

-9.88

Capital expenditure

0.16

0.08

0.01

-0.93

Free cash flow

-2.87

4.09

1.02

-10.81

Equity raised

44.47

42.18

40.45

37.88

Investing

6.7

-0.44

-1

-0.12

Financing

1.4

3.17

3.65

2.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

49.7

49

44.12

29.33

