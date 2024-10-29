|Purpose
Announcement Date
Purpose
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|PARAGON FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached the unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 and the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|PARAGON FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find attached the results along with auditors report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|PARAGON FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as per Clause 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 will be taken on record by the Board of Directors at its Registered Office at Kolkata on Wednesday 29th May 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting today has approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Please find the attached Audited Financial Results of the company prepared in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and Auditors Report issued by our Auditor for the year ended 31st March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 along with declaration for unmodified opinion as required by email dated June 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|PARAGON FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Please find attached herewith the intimation along with results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
