TO THE MEMBERS OF PARMESHWARI SILK MILLS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of PARMESHWARI SILK MILLS LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India;

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024.

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books (and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us)

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As Stated by the Company there is no pending litigations.

ii. There is no Long-Term Contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Parmeshwari Silk Mills Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financials Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of PARMESHWARI SILK MILLS LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements .

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of PARMESHWARI SILK MILLS LIMITED, the Company) for the year Ended on 31st March, 2024. We report that:

(1) (a) (A) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;(B) whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; YES (in MS excel based software) YES (in MS excel based software) (b) whether these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. Yes, the company had conducted the physical verification in FY 2023-2024 and no material discrepancy was found. (c) whether the title deeds of all the immovable properties. (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company. If not, provide the details thereof in theformat below; Yes, the title deeds are held in the name of the company.

Description of Property Gross Carrying value Held in name of Whether Promoter Director or their relative or employee Period held indicate range where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Also indicate if in dispute

(d) Whether the Company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer; specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets; Not Applicable (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition)Act, 1988 and Rules made there under; if so, whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements; Not Applicable (2) (a) whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account; Yes, the Company conducts the physical verification of its inventories in every financial year through in-house teams (b) whether during any point of time of the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. If not, give details YesThe values of inventories and debtors as disclosed to banks are in consonance with the books of accounts. (3) whether during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. If so, Yes, company had invested in shares of Harappa Textile Mills Private Limited amounted to Rs. 25539780.00 (499800 shares of Rs. 51.10 each) (a) whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate- Not Applicable (A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Not Applicable (B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Not Applicable (b) whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; Not Applicable (d) if the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; Not Applicable (e) whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties; If so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year. [Not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans]; Not Applicable (f) whether the Company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment; if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 Not Applicable (4) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security whether provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. If not, provide the details thereof. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made. (5) In respect of deposits accepted by the Company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, where applicable, have been complied with? If not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; If an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not? The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public. (6) whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not vouched for the correctness of the cost records maintained by the Company. (7) (a) whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and if The Company has regularly deposited the statutory dues. not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated; (b) where statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned. (A mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute). The Company does not have any such dispute. (8) whether any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961; if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year? N.A. (9) (a) whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender? If yes, the period and the amount of default to be reported as per the format below: The Company has not made any default. (b) Whether the company is a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender? No such case found (c) Whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported Yes, the terms loans are being utilized by the Company for the purpose for which these are drawn. (d) whether funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes? If yes, the nature and amount to be indicated Yes, funds raised for short term purpose have been utilized for Working Capital requirements. (e) whether the Company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures? If so, details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount in each case No such case has been found. (f) whether the Company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies? If so, give details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loans raised. No such case has been found. (10) (a) whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised. If not, the details together with delays or default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported; The Company has not raised any amount through any public offer during the current financial year. (b) whether the Company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. If not, provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of non- compliance. Not Applicable (11) (a) whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year; If yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated; No such case has been found (b) whether any report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government? Not Applicable (c) whether the auditor has considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the Company? Not Applicable (12) (a) whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1:20 to meet out the liability In our opinion, Company is not a NIDHI Company. Accordingly, paragraph is not applicable. (b) whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability; Not Applicable (c). whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof Not Applicable (13) whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards; The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the act in respect of transactions made with the related parties. (14) (a) whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business? The Company is maintaining its In-House Internal Audit Department with adequate staff posted in it. . (b) Whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor? No such report is provided (15) whether the company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied with; No such transaction found. (16) (a) whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and if so, whether the registration has been obtained. Not applicable (b) whether the Company has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. No such transaction found (c) whether the Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India? If so, whether it continues to fulfill the criteria of a CIC and In case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfill such criteria. Not Applicable (d) Whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, If yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group. Not Applicable (17) Whether the Company has incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial year? If so, state the amount of cash losses No such case has been found (18) Whether there has been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year? If so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors? Nothing such has happened. (19) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. Based on the information provided to us and out examination of the books of accounts and other records, no such uncertainty exists that the Company is capable of discharging its obligations. (20) (a) whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act (b) whether any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project has been transferred to any special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. N.A. (21) Whether there have been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements? If yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks. No adverse remarks to be reported.