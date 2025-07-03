Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
31.51
|43.76
|16,057.71
|131.84
|1.14
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501.1
|16.49
|14,493.15
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.9
|27.38
|13,887.14
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
20.84
|0
|10,347.56
|-176.48
|0
|884.52
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
931.3
|43.18
|9,244.63
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
